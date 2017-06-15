Galax's De La Urbina 1A boys soccer POY

De La Urbina, a senior forward, was joined on the first team by teammates Brayan Estrada, also a senior forward, and Dario Lopez, a senior defender. Honaker senior forward Jordan Stout also was a first-team pick.
Each all-state selection committee comprises eight soccer coaches, four from each region, and each group has its own committee. Only those players selected first-team all-region are eligible for selection to the all-state team.
2017 VHSL Group 1A Boys All-State Soccer Teams
Player of the Year
Josehl De La Urbina, Galax
Coach of the Year
Erik Carrigan, Patrick Henry
1A First Team
F — Ateka Giahana, Jr., Radford
F — Josehl De La Urbina, Sr., Galax
F — Campbell Buchanan, Sr., Patrick Henry
F — Jordan Stout, Sr., Honaker
F — Brayan Estrada, Sr., Galax
Mid — Logan Phillips, Sr., Auburn
Mid — Sebastian Gomez, Sr., Galax
Mid — Michael Hill, Jr., Radford
Mid — Brady Epperson, Sr., Fort Chiswell
Mid — Gavin Grossman, Jr., Patrick Henry
Def — Chris Fols, Sr., Rappahannock
Def — Sterling Ranson, Sr., Mathews
Def — Dario Lopez, Sr., Galax
Def — William Mitchell, So., Radford
Def — Keith Reynolds, Sr., Patrick Henry
GK — Tyler Cassell, Sr., Patrick Henry
1A Second Team
F — Patrick Jones, Jr., ARGS
F — Jesus Maldonado-Lopez, Sr., Northampton
F — Rhett Hillman, So., Rappahannock
F — Stuart Anderson, Sr., Mathews
F — Benett Diggs, Jr., West Point
Mid — Kevin Ortiz, Fr., Northampton
Mid — Ethan White, Sr., Rappahannock
Mid — Jordan Bozza, Sr., Mathews
Mid — Noah White, Sr., West Point
Mid — Samuel Irungu, Sr., West Point
Def — Will Dube, So., Windsor
Def — Garrett Marsh, Sr., Northampton
Def — Charles Gubler, Jr., Luray
Def — Christian Davis, Sr., Honaker
Def — Alex Tomiak, Jr. George Wythe
GK — Jacob Maggioncalda, Sr., Mathews