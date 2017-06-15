Galax's De La Urbina 1A boys soccer POY

De La Urbina, a senior forward, was joined on the first team by teammates Brayan Estrada, also a senior forward, and Dario Lopez, a senior defender. Honaker senior forward Jordan Stout also was a first-team pick.

Each all-state selection committee comprises eight soccer coaches, four from each region, and each group has its own committee. Only those players selected first-team all-region are eligible for selection to the all-state team.

2017 VHSL Group 1A Boys All-State Soccer Teams

Player of the Year

Josehl De La Urbina, Galax

Coach of the Year

Erik Carrigan, Patrick Henry

1A First Team

F — Ateka Giahana, Jr., Radford

F — Josehl De La Urbina, Sr., Galax

F — Campbell Buchanan, Sr., Patrick Henry

F — Jordan Stout, Sr., Honaker

F — Brayan Estrada, Sr., Galax

Mid — Logan Phillips, Sr., Auburn

Mid — Sebastian Gomez, Sr., Galax

Mid — Michael Hill, Jr., Radford

Mid — Brady Epperson, Sr., Fort Chiswell

Mid — Gavin Grossman, Jr., Patrick Henry

Def — Chris Fols, Sr., Rappahannock

Def — Sterling Ranson, Sr., Mathews

Def — Dario Lopez, Sr., Galax

Def — William Mitchell, So., Radford

Def — Keith Reynolds, Sr., Patrick Henry

GK — Tyler Cassell, Sr., Patrick Henry

1A Second Team

F — Patrick Jones, Jr., ARGS

F — Jesus Maldonado-Lopez, Sr., Northampton

F — Rhett Hillman, So., Rappahannock

F — Stuart Anderson, Sr., Mathews

F — Benett Diggs, Jr., West Point

Mid — Kevin Ortiz, Fr., Northampton

Mid — Ethan White, Sr., Rappahannock

Mid — Jordan Bozza, Sr., Mathews

Mid — Noah White, Sr., West Point

Mid — Samuel Irungu, Sr., West Point

Def — Will Dube, So., Windsor

Def — Garrett Marsh, Sr., Northampton

Def — Charles Gubler, Jr., Luray

Def — Christian Davis, Sr., Honaker

Def — Alex Tomiak, Jr. George Wythe

GK — Jacob Maggioncalda, Sr., Mathews