Local 16U team off to hot start in Oklahoma

FC Dallas TRI 01G Premier is 2-0 in pool play and currently sits atop Group C in the 16U Girls Division. A win or tie on Friday afternoon against Tulsa Soccer Club Williams of Oklahoma will secure the team a berth in Saturday's semifinal round. Game time on Friday is set for 3 p.m. (EDT).

The U16 girls team, which features players from 10 local high schools, won the Tennessee state championship to qualify for the regional berth. The team is coached by Matt Barry.

The Tennessee squad opened pool play on Wednesday afternoon with a 2-1 victory over Shreveport United 01G Blue, the Louisiana state champion. Bristol's Emma Arnold scored near the end of the first 40-minute half to give FC Dallas TRI the lead. Shreveport United 01G Blue tied it up in the 57th minute, and the teams battled through 90-plus degree heat and 30 mph headwinds throughout the second half until Arnold netted the winning goal with less than 2 minutes to play. Honaker’s Abby Atchley worked the goal for FC Dallas.

FC Dallas TRI 01G Premier remained unbeaten on Thursday with a 4-0 victory over Mississippi's Clinton Soccer Association United. Arnold once again got the scoring started with an early goal off of a corner from Kingsport's Brooke Coggins. Kingsport's Emilee Lane found the back of the net in the 20th minute to give FC Dallas TRI 01G Premier a 2-0 halftime lead. Arnold scored again in the 62nd minute, and Johnson City's Savannah Field finished things off on an assist from Atchley with just a few minutes left in the match to provide the final margin. Goalkeeper Katie Love earned the shutout.

The winner of the Region III tournament will play in the 2017 U.S. Youth Soccer National President's Cup, July 12-16, at Lake Myrtle Sports Park in Auburndale, Fla.