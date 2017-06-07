Gate City's Callie McMurray the Conference 40 girls soccer player of the year

Gate City’s Mary Beth Barnes earned girls coach of the year honors.

Walker Dillion of Lebanon was named the boys Conference 40 player of the year with the Pioneers’ Jason Wilson the coach of the year.

Clinch Mountain Conference

All-Conference Soccer Teams

GIRLS

Player of the Year

Callie McMurray, Gate City

Coach of the Year

Mary Beth Barnes, Gate City

First Team

Forwards

Callie McMurray, Gate City

Kiana Roman, Honaker

Madi Viers, Honaker

Andrea Meade, Lebanon

Taylor Gentry, Wise Central

Midfielders

Mary Stuedeman, Wise Central

Melina Turner, John Battle

Abby Atchley, Honaker

Courtny Shoemaker, Lee

Linley Pierson, Gate City

Defenders

Michaela Monk, John Battle

Haley Banks, Gate City

Brieann Lomax, Union

Sarah Livingston, Wise Central

Isabelle Holmes, Lebanon

Goalie

McKinley Dougherty, Lebanon

Second Team

Forwards

Hannah Reason, Lee

Meagan Reeves, Wise Central

Kimberly Skeen, Lebanon

Haley Anderson, Lee

Abby Williams, Gate City

Midfielders

Anna Atchley, Honaker

Dru-Ann Harris, Honaker

Brrok Wheatley, Union

Jamie Watts, Gate City

Jess Horner, Union

Defenders

Katie Pridemore, Lee

Grace McMurray, John Battle

Abbey Middleton, Lee

Lauren Hurt, Honaker

Audrey Dillion, Lebanon

Goalie

Emily Ledford, Lee

Honorable Mention

Ridgeview: Cheyanne McCowan, Savannah Owens

Lebanon: Emilee Walls, Amanda Snead, Camryn Burke

Gate City: Amanda Vermillion, Katie Beth Musick, Audry Baker, Caroline Kimbler, Caroline Dishman, Madison Grizzle

Honaker; Alicia Musick, Megan harris

Wise Central: Carlie Fleming

Lee: Alexis Tabor, Kandace Quillen

John Battle: Madison Chappell

Union: Lexi McCray

BOYS

Player of the Year

Walker Dillion, Lebanon

Coach of the Year

Jason Wilson, Lebanon

First Team

Forwards

Trey Colley, Jr., Ridgeview

Hunter Farley, Sr., John Battle

Sean Simon, So., Union

Juan Onate, Jr., Wise Central

John Easton, Jr., Lebanon

Midfielders

Walker Dillion, Sr., Lebanon

Andrew Vaughn, Sr., Gate City

Larry Begley, Sr., John Battle

Amariah Gardner, Sr., Gate City

Landon Casteel, Jr., John Battle

Defenders

Donnie Guerrant, Sr., Union

Ty Mullins, Sr., Wise Central

Tyler Hamilton, Sr., Gate City

Andrew Bowers, Sr., John Battle

Hayden Tickle, Jr., Lebanon

Goalie

Justin Falin, So., Union

Second Team

Forwards

Paul Musick, Jr., John Battle

Levi Rhoten, Fr., Gate City

Julius Stensen, Sr., Union

Grant Vitatoe, Jr., Ridgeview

Midfielders

Ayden Vitatoe, Fr., Ridgeview

Cameron Fannon, Sr., Union

Caleb Haynes, Jr., Lee

Andrew Jessee, Sr., Lebanon

Matt Kennedy, Sr., Wise Central

Defenders

Ben Holmes, Sr., Lebanon

Landon Cole, Sr., Lebanon

Andrew Owens, Jr., Ridgeview

Roger Clark, Sr., Lee

Chase Bartlett, Sr., Gate City

Goalie

Login Smith, Sr., Lebanon

Honorable Mention

Ridgeview: Gauge Stiltner, Colby Hackney, Jesse Griffitts

Lebanon: Jett Lilly, Alden Wilson, Micah Wilson, Ethan Trent

Gate City: Nathan McDavid, Payton Bradshaw

Wise Central: Tyler Webb, Bryce Moore

John Battle: Corey Helton, Timmy Burnette, Alex Countiss, Jayden Farley, Juan Durate

Union: Jordan Young, Aaron Broyles