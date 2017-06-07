Gate City's Callie McMurray the Conference 40 girls soccer player of the year

Gate City’s Mary Beth Barnes earned girls coach of the year honors.
Walker Dillion of Lebanon was named the boys Conference 40 player of the year with the Pioneers’ Jason Wilson the coach of the year.
Clinch Mountain Conference
All-Conference Soccer Teams
GIRLS
Player of the Year
Callie McMurray, Gate City
Coach of the Year
Mary Beth Barnes, Gate City
First Team
Forwards
Callie McMurray, Gate City
Kiana Roman, Honaker
Madi Viers, Honaker
Andrea Meade, Lebanon
Taylor Gentry, Wise Central
Midfielders
Mary Stuedeman, Wise Central
Melina Turner, John Battle
Abby Atchley, Honaker
Courtny Shoemaker, Lee
Linley Pierson, Gate City
Defenders
Michaela Monk, John Battle
Haley Banks, Gate City
Brieann Lomax, Union
Sarah Livingston, Wise Central
Isabelle Holmes, Lebanon
Goalie
McKinley Dougherty, Lebanon
Second Team
Forwards
Hannah Reason, Lee
Meagan Reeves, Wise Central
Kimberly Skeen, Lebanon
Haley Anderson, Lee
Abby Williams, Gate City
Midfielders
Anna Atchley, Honaker
Dru-Ann Harris, Honaker
Brrok Wheatley, Union
Jamie Watts, Gate City
Jess Horner, Union
Defenders
Katie Pridemore, Lee
Grace McMurray, John Battle
Abbey Middleton, Lee
Lauren Hurt, Honaker
Audrey Dillion, Lebanon
Goalie
Emily Ledford, Lee
Honorable Mention
Ridgeview: Cheyanne McCowan, Savannah Owens
Lebanon: Emilee Walls, Amanda Snead, Camryn Burke
Gate City: Amanda Vermillion, Katie Beth Musick, Audry Baker, Caroline Kimbler, Caroline Dishman, Madison Grizzle
Honaker; Alicia Musick, Megan harris
Wise Central: Carlie Fleming
Lee: Alexis Tabor, Kandace Quillen
John Battle: Madison Chappell
Union: Lexi McCray
BOYS
Player of the Year
Walker Dillion, Lebanon
Coach of the Year
Jason Wilson, Lebanon
First Team
Forwards
Trey Colley, Jr., Ridgeview
Hunter Farley, Sr., John Battle
Sean Simon, So., Union
Juan Onate, Jr., Wise Central
John Easton, Jr., Lebanon
Midfielders
Walker Dillion, Sr., Lebanon
Andrew Vaughn, Sr., Gate City
Larry Begley, Sr., John Battle
Amariah Gardner, Sr., Gate City
Landon Casteel, Jr., John Battle
Defenders
Donnie Guerrant, Sr., Union
Ty Mullins, Sr., Wise Central
Tyler Hamilton, Sr., Gate City
Andrew Bowers, Sr., John Battle
Hayden Tickle, Jr., Lebanon
Goalie
Justin Falin, So., Union
Second Team
Forwards
Paul Musick, Jr., John Battle
Levi Rhoten, Fr., Gate City
Julius Stensen, Sr., Union
Grant Vitatoe, Jr., Ridgeview
Midfielders
Ayden Vitatoe, Fr., Ridgeview
Cameron Fannon, Sr., Union
Caleb Haynes, Jr., Lee
Andrew Jessee, Sr., Lebanon
Matt Kennedy, Sr., Wise Central
Defenders
Ben Holmes, Sr., Lebanon
Landon Cole, Sr., Lebanon
Andrew Owens, Jr., Ridgeview
Roger Clark, Sr., Lee
Chase Bartlett, Sr., Gate City
Goalie
Login Smith, Sr., Lebanon
Honorable Mention
Ridgeview: Gauge Stiltner, Colby Hackney, Jesse Griffitts
Lebanon: Jett Lilly, Alden Wilson, Micah Wilson, Ethan Trent
Gate City: Nathan McDavid, Payton Bradshaw
Wise Central: Tyler Webb, Bryce Moore
John Battle: Corey Helton, Timmy Burnette, Alex Countiss, Jayden Farley, Juan Durate
Union: Jordan Young, Aaron Broyles