Tribe tribute: D-B claims third straight Metcalf Cup

After Saturday morning’s scintillating 3-2 semifinal result over Science Hill — decided on the second round of penalty kicks — the Indians returned in the evening to net a 4-2 victory over Tennessee High and claim the tournament named after a late Tribe player for a third straight year.

“Jon played soccer at D-B and the Metcalf family love the game of soccer and are happy to be involved with this tournament,” said D-B coach Blake Rutherford. “It’s very special to win a tournament named in his honor.”

The Tribe (5-0) spotted Tennessee High (3-1) an early goal on Oakley Powers’ tally, but Jordan Broadwater came up with the unassisted equalizer in the 26th and Tucker Holt put the Indians ahead in the 33rd.

Eli Click clicked from Luke Shanks three minutes into the second half for a 3-1 lead. The Vikings drew closer on a penalty kick in the 51st, but Click found Drew Miller to push the margin back to two goals in the 62nd.

D-B dominated possession, which resulted in 26 shots to Tennessee High’s 10.

“I think both teams were tired and banged up,” Rutherford noted. “It’s a big ask, especially with what happened in the game this morning and with three games in 24 hours.

“Once we decided there was a championship game to play, we were home and dry.”

That was far from the case in the day’s first fixture, in which Science Hill struck in the first minute. Phillip Burdge assisted Click for the equalizer later in the first half, but Hilltoppers reclaimed the lead on a penalty kick.

“Gave up goal in first minute, that kind of shocked us,” Rutherford said. “Got equalizer, but then gave away a goal on a penalty. We’ve given away a penalty in our back in all four games and that’s not good. We’ve got to be smarter than that.”

With play turning increasingly frantic down the stretch, the Science Hill back end was whistled for a penalty, and East Tennessee State signee Broadwater tied the match at 2 in the 78th minute.

“I just tried to block everything out of my head, focus on the ball and the keeper and make sure I’m putting it away,” Broadwater said.

Going immediately to penalties, the sides finished the first round 3-3. Burdge converted his try in the sudden-death second round and freshman keeper Jacob Park made the denial to secure the victory.

“That felt like a region final, not a March game for sure,” Rutherford said.

“The game against Science Hill this morning was extremely tough, very intense,” Broadwater added. “But we wanted to win this tournament. It’s an honor to win it for one of our former players.”

Science Hill (3-1) took third place with a 5-0 win over vastly improved Sullivan Central (2-2). The Cougars held a 1-0 lead over Tennessee High in the morning semifinal and trailed the ’Toppers just 1-0 at intermission.

“This was a great experience for us,” said Central coach Patrick Albright. “We got to see a lot of quality sides. Tennessee High and Science Hill are both quality teams that will finish at the top of our table. I can’t say enough about our guys. We played awesome all weekend.”