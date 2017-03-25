District 1 rules on Day 1 of Metcalf Highland Cup

Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill swept to easy first-round victories, Sullivan Central nipped Unicoi County 2-1, and Tennessee High won 3-2 on penalty kicks over Morristown West at the Eastman Soccer Fields at Horse Creek.

The semifinals will pit rivals D-B (3-0) and Science Hill (2-0) in one match and Central (2-0) and Tennessee High (2-0) in the other. Both kick off at 10 a.m., with the winners meeting for the championship Saturday afternoon at 5:30 p.m.

The Hilltoppers advanced with a 3-0 decision over Jefferson County and the Tribe moved on with a 5-0 win over Morristown East.

East Tennessee State signee Jordan Broadwater, on an assist by Jack Perry, tallied in the 19th minute for the Indians’ first goal. In the 34th, a spinning deflection eluded Hurricanes backers and the keeper in the box, allowing Tucker Holt a point-blank tap for a two-goal Tribe lead at intermission.

The margin, however, failed to impress D-B coach Blake Rutherford.

“It was too vertical in the first half,” Rutherford noted. “In order to break them down going forward, we have to start from side to side first.”

Two minutes into the second half, the Tribe struck when Drew Miller headed in Broadwater’s feed to the middle. Sam Garcia added a pair of goals in the 60th and 68th minutes for the final margins.

“Credit to Morristown West defensively,” Rutherford said. “They came with high pressure all the time, which we weren’t used to. Once we settled in, we got in a groove.”

The Indians recorded their first shutout of the season.

“We pride ourselves on those clean sheets,” Rutherford noted. “That’s a testament to a whole team effort and teamwork. Tonight, everything from East was from distance. (Keeper) Jacob Park did a great job smothering everything and the backs did a great job.”

Grayson Wright scored both goals for Central in its win over Unicoi. Dylan Powell was exceptional in goal.