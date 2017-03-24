South cruises past Happy Valley 11-1 in 1-AA boys soccer

Getting a pregame visit from injured team captain Tanner Clark, the Rebels rolled to an 11-1 rout of Happy Valley in District 1-AA play on Thursday evening.

Clark and teammate Tanner Mintz were injured when they collided head-on during a game at a tournament this past weekend in Gatlinburg. Both players sustained concussions, but Clark suffered multiple broken bones and will miss the rest of the 2017 campaign.

“The guys are still, it’s just heavy on their hearts and their minds,” South coach Keith Parker said. “They feel for their teammate, their captain. He came during warmups today and kind of talked to the guys. They played harder today, definitely, than Tuesday. Definitely there was extra motivation for Tanner. I know he would want us not to worry about him, but to worry about our team.”

The only worry for South (5-0-0, 2-0-0) might have been from the scoreboard operator. South scored two goals in the first seven minutes, and it was off to the races for the Rebels from there. By the 21 minute mark, South held a 4-0 lead and Lane Castle already had a hat trick. Luke Pollack found the back of the net twice for the Rebels, as did Adam Badawi, one of several call-ups from the junior varsity squad that saw significant playing time against Happy Valley.

“It’s one of those games where we tried to work the ball around, everybody got a lot of playing time and you got your second conference win. So it’s a plus,” Parker said.

Jordan Johnson, Alex Jackson, Caleb Barrett and Nathaniel Barrett also scored for the Rebels. Parker said he moved Nathaniel Barrett into Clark’s position as the defensive midfielder.

“He’s usually the center back and I thought he did a tremendous job,” Parker said. “I think he’ll do just fine for us. But it hurts missing Tanner, for sure.”

As for Mintz, Parker said he hopes for a return to the lineup in the next 10 days or so.