Click tallies four goals in D-B’s win over Boone

“It’s a good way to start, to get good traction in the league,” Indians coach Blake Rutherford said. “It allows you to set up for some of your goals later in the season. Obviously a good win there. ... Any road game in this league can be tough, but the boys came out and played well.”

D-B’s Eli Click certainly played well. The junior opened the scoring with three goals in the first 22 minutes. The first came on an assist by Matt Diminick and the second on an assist by Tucker Holt.

Click added another goal for the Tribe (2-0, 1-0 Big 7 Conference) in the 49th minute.

Diminick added his name to the scoring column with a goal in the 53rd, and Holt had another assist on Spencer Correll’s goal in the 55th. Jordan Broadwater and Phillip Burdge netted the other goals for the Indians.

Boone’s first-half goal came on a penalty kick from Simeon Ignace, and Isai Barradas put home a rebound in the 65th minute for the Trailblazers (1-1, 0-1).

“You want to reward the kids that work hard in practice and let them get in there and play,” Rutherford said of getting a lot of players into the match. “We got some in there and it is a good learning experience for the freshmen and sophomores, but a good day at the office overall.”

The Indians are hosting the Jon Metcalf Highland Cup this weekend. Action gets underway Friday. The Tribe and Morristown East are in the same half of the bracket with Science Hill and Jefferson County. Sullivan Central, Unicoi County, Morristown West and Tennessee High are in the other half of the bracket.