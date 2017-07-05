Griffith looks to roll back EPA regulations on clean air

According to a press release, Griffith, R-Va., introduced two bills to “streamline” the process for expanding, upgrading or otherwise modifying power plants and manufacturing facilities in certain instances.

One bill mainly targets changing a permitting process known as a new source review while the other would modify the Clean Air Act.

According to a fact sheet found on the EPA's website, a new source review is a Clean Air Act program that requires industrial facilities to install modern pollution control equipment when they are built or when making a change that increases emissions significantly.

The stated purpose of the program is protect public health and the environment, even as new industrial facilities are built and existing facilities expand, the sheet stated. It is tasked with making sure air quality does not worsen where the air is currently unhealthy to breath and the quality is not significantly degraded where the air is currently clean.

Griffith said in the release the EPA has determined non-routine modifications require a new source review. He contends the definition of non-routine modifications is unclear.

One of his bills amends the Clean Air Act to exclude energy efficiency, pollution reduction and grid reliability projects from the definition of modification. The other bill would change the emissions increase test for a new source review by changing the trigger point to be based on hourly rate instead of annual emissions.

"These bills encourage power plants and manufacturing facilities to reduce pollution and improve efficiency or grid reliability by not requiring the burdensome New Source Review," he said in the release. "We should not penalize companies upgrading existing facilities while improving efficiency, trying to reduce pollutants, or strengthening grid reliability. This will remove a roadblock that has discouraged companies from upgrading their facilities for these purposes.”