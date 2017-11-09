Boyd holds fire following Black’s ‘broadside’

BLOUNTVILLE — It is 2017 and a political attack has already been launched in Tennessee’s 2018 GOP primary race for governor.

The Associated Press reported at the end of October that U.S. Rep. Diane Black, R-Gallatin, launched a “broadside” at Knoxville businessman and former state economic development commissioner Randy Boyd “for everything from his running attire to what the congresswoman decries as his moderate record.”

Boyd, who was at the signing of the Aerospace Park financing agreement on Wednesday, didn’t fire back.

“I just continue to stay positive and sell the attributes of our campaign and what we plan on providing to the state of Tennessee. … When I was an Invisible Fence salesman, I had 11 other competitors, and I didn’t spend any time talking bad about them,” Boyd said. “I just sold the attributes of my product, and I’m going to do the same thing in this campaign.”

Then he said this about Black: “I think she’s a fine lady. She’s smart. … She would make a good governor. Hopefully, the people of Tennessee will think I’ll be a better governor. … Hopefully we can talk about our vision, the state of Tennessee, what we believe in and not spend our time attacking each other.”

Former state Sen. Mae Beavers of Mt. Juliet was also at the signing event and had this to say about Black’s attack: “Let them go after each other. We’re running our race. I think I’m the true conservative in the race, with a record to back up exactly what I’m saying. I don’t think everybody in this race has a record to back up what they are running on. We’ll just keep campaigning hard and hopefully we can turn out the conservative base.”

At the signing event, Airport Executive Director Patrick Wilson recognized Boyd for chairing a state aviation funding task force.

“One of the recommendations (from the task force) was our state aviation economic development grant program. We hope that program will be very key to Aerospace Park,” noted Wilson, who will be seeking more than $8 million in state funding next year to move the project forward.

Boyd and Beavers were also asked about Democrats’ victories on Tuesday in Virginia and New Jersey.

Said Boyd: “Virginia is a very different state than Tennessee. That highlights the importance of any person in public service to not take voters for granted.”

Beavers said Tuesday was a very interesting day.

“I think it showed us those people who haven’t supported our president — some of us call them the establishment — are going to have trouble,” she said. “I have supported President Trump from the beginning. I was the chairman of the (state) delegation to the (GOP) convention. … I think a lot of people are putting on a show right now, acting like they support him but they were never with him from the beginning.”

Other major candidates in the 2018 GOP primary are Williamson County businessman Bill Lee and House Speaker Beth Harwell of Nashville.