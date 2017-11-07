Northam wins but not popular locally

WISE — With nearly 92 percent of Virginia's precincts statewide reporting results after 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Democrat Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam looked to be the next governor over Republican challenger Ed Gillespie by a comfortable margin, with Northam holding a 53.66 percent margin over Gillespie at just 45.16 percent.

Those margins were holding for Northam's running mates as well, making a Democrat sweep for the state's top offices, with Justin Fairfax as the next lieutenant governor and Mark Herring re-elected as state attorney general.

Southwest Virginia, meanwhile, once a solid Democrat stronghold, has over the past several years swung solidly Republican, and that trend held again on Tuesday.

Other local election news included the fact Lee County voters stomped into the dust a proposed $47.2 million school bond referendum while Wise County voters celebrated passage of Sunday wine and beer sales.

In Wise County, the GOP's Gillespie was a solid favorite with nearly 76 percent of the vote (6,629) to Northam's less than 22 percent (1,909), reflected in Republican running mates' Jill H. Vogel for lieutenant governor with over 76 percent (6,440) to Fairfax at less than 24 percent (2,023), and John Adams at over 77.7 percent (6,606) to Herring's 22.18 percent (1,885).

Voters also swept State Del. Terry Kilgore, R-Gate City, to re-election over Democrat Alicia Kallen. In Wise County, where Kilgore's district includes most of the county, it was Kilgore at 74.51 percent (4,419) to Kallen's 25.26 percent (1,498).

For Wise County Board of Supervisors, Robby Robbins was re-elected unopposed in District 4; Bobby Roger Cassell (57 percent, 1,144 votes) took the District 1 race against Randy D. Carter (42.7 percent, 857 votes); John Schoolcraft took District 3 (63.66 percent, 1,398 votes) in a three-way race against Jack Beck (9.11 percent, 200 votes) and Crystal Lyke (27 percent, 595 votes); and Bob Adkins was re-elected in District 4 (54.98 percent, 1,092 votes) over challenger Billy G. Bartlett Jr. (42.36 percent, 846).

For Wise County School Board, Mark Raymond was elected unopposed in District 4; Herb Shortt was re-elected unopposed in District 1; Donnese Kern was re-elected unopposed in District 3; and Phillip Bates (53.79 percent, 1,044 votes) was re-elected over challenger Joe Kiser (44.82 percent, 870 votes).

Wise County voters also approved Sunday wine and beer sales by 58.45 percent (4,959 votes) to 41.55 percent (3,525) opposed.

In Lee County, voters heavily favored Gillespie for governor by over 79 percent of the vote as well as GOP running mates Vogel (77.93 percent) and Adams (79.58 percent). Lee County voters also heavily favored Kilgore's re-election to the House of Delegates at 77.39 percent.

Also in Lee County, voters handily rejected a controversial $47.2 million school bond referendum by a whopping 90 percent opposed, or 6,035 votes against the proposal to just 663 votes in favor.

Scott County voters were also heavily in support of the GOP's statewide ticket, favoring Gillespie by over 81 percent (4,996) to Northam's 17.74 percent (1,089 votes), as well as Vogel (80.6 percent) and Adams (over 81.8 percent) and Kilgore's re-election to the House of Delegates by 77.56 percent (4,714) to Democrat Kallen's 22.18 percent (1,348).

In Norton, Gillespie was favored over Northam 65.12 percent (560 votes) to 33.37 percent (287 votes), also reflected in Vogel over Fairfax (63.24 percent to 36.64 percent) and Adams over Herring (66.76 percent to 33.14 percent). Norton voters helped re-elect Kilgore by 65.22 percent (557) to Kallen's 34.54 percent (295).

Also in Norton, constitutional officers running unopposed and re-elected include City Sheriff Carlos J. Noaks, Commissioner of Revenue Judy K. Miller and Treasurer Barbara A. Muir.