Why should you vote for Bill Lee?

“Public education, workforce development, economic development … those are all things that powerfully impact people’s lives if leadership takes it in the right direction,” Lee told a gathering at the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce. “ … In January 2015, I started thinking about running for governor … a guy like me with no public service, never been in government, never run for office … can a guy like me with a business background and a passion for serving people … I decided it could be played out in public service.”

Lee, a Williamson County businessman and farmer, is competing in the August 2018 GOP gubernatorial primary with major candidates U.S. Rep. Diane Black, former state economic development commissioner and Knoxville businessman Randy Boyd, former state Sen. Mae Beavers and Tennessee House Speaker Beth Harwell.

Lee talked about the defining moment of his life — the death of his first wife in a horse riding accident.

“I share that … because if I’m going to ask you to consider me for governor, you need to know about me as a person,” Lee said. “That was the most defining day of my life in 58 years as a person. God used that event in my life in some very powerful ways. … He changed my perspective about the rest of my life. … My goal with my new perspective was not to create the greatest company but to create the best place to work.”

Afterward, his business teetered toward bankruptcy, but Lee rebounded and got involved with nonprofits and mentoring.

“I have a master plumber status, but you probably don’t want me fixing your sink. I could at one time, but you lose skills if you don’t use them,” he stressed.

Lee also responded to these questions:

What would you specifically do to help rural Tennessee?

“One thing you’ll see when I become governor is we will have an education system that has a profoundly more invested approach in vocational, technical and agricultural education. In our rural communities, in particular, we have four out of 10 kids who are not going to college. … We have not prepared those kids for college. … I have employed hundreds of people who did not go to college who have a good career and provide for their families. We haven’t invested in skilled trades or workforce development. … There are a lot of employers who wouldn’t go to these rural counties because there’s no workforce for them. … What happens in rural Tennessee affects downtown Nashville.”

Why should people vote for you?

“Leadership does matter in the executive leadership position we are running for. … My life has had a series of opportunities to lead. … You want to know what’s a challenging leadership role? It’s navigating your children through grief … through losing their mom and figuring out how our family was going to navigate through that without self-destructing to a place where I have profoundly four wonderful adult children. That was a leadership challenge for me … leading my company through severe struggles … asking my CFO (chief financial officer), ‘Are we going to make payroll today?’ ”

What would you do about Tennessee’s economic incentive effort?

“Mississippi has an F&E (franchise and excise) tax that’s one and a half percent lower than ours. … I do think there needs to be a greater accountability and return on investment in what we do in attracting businesses to our communities. … I would have a greater emphasis on investing in startup (companies). … I think a job created in Tennessee is better than a job brought to Tennessee.”

Would you repeal the Improve Act (which included a gas tax increase to fund transportation projects)?

“There was so much work done on that. I certainly would not undo that. … I believe that deferring maintenance is a really bad idea. … Would I have done it differently? Probably.”