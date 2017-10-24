A commission divided: Hawkins commissioners again unable to elect chairman, vice chairman

On Monday, Commissioner Mike Herrell presented a resolution nominating Mark Linkous for chairman pro tem (vice chairman) of the County Commission, a position that would traditionally go to Budget Committee Chairman Stacy Vaughan.

When that vote ended in a stalemate, Herrell made a motion to appoint Linkous chairman of the commission, a position that traditionally goes to the county mayor. Again, the vote ended in a stalemate, but Herrell said after the meeting he believes a change is needed in leadership on the County Commission.

"We need somebody who can get us back together because the commissioners are pulled apart,” Herrell said. “That's why the county is in the situation it's in. We need to get somebody who can put us back together."

Last month with three commissioners absent, Vaughan and Linkous tied 9-9 in a vote for the pro tem seat. A majority for the full 21-member commission, or 11 votes, is required to approve an appointment.

With four members absent Monday, the commission was again asked to choose between Vaughan and Linkous, and again neither received the required 11 votes.

Linkous received 9 votes and Vaughan, who abstained, received 7.

Danny Alvis, who last year was the first non-Budget Committee chairman member elected chairman pro tem, continues that position for at least another month.

Unlike last month, on Monday Linkous was nominated to oppose County Mayor Melville Bailey as commission chairman, but neither received 11 votes, so Bailey continues as chairman for at least another month.

Last month, Bailey's nomination for chairman of the commission also failed to achieve 11 yes votes and was defeated 10-7 with one abstention.

Prior to the vote last month, there was some discussion about the rifts that have developed between Bailey and some of the commissioners. The most public feud has been with Commissioner Rick Brewer, as was evident by numerous verbal jousting matches over the past year and an altercation that occurred at the end of the May meeting after the 2017-18 county budget was approved.

When asked last month if he had made a statement about commissioners needing to be replaced, Bailey admitted to saying that some commissioners "need to be doing something else."

"Some people have come up to me and asked, ‘Are you talking about me?’ " Bailey told the commission prior to the September chairman vote. "If I treat you, as commissioner, the way you've treated me, as county mayor, then my question to you is ... would you want me doing something else? If the answer is yes, then you could be one of the eight to 10."

There was no discussion prior to Monday's commission chairman vote, in which Bailey received eight votes and Linkous received nine.

The commissioners who were absent for the vote included Darrell Gilliam, who told the Times-News he would have voted for Bailey; John Metz, who said he would vote for Linkous; Nancy Barker; and Linda Kimbro, who is out due to illness.