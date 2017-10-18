Roe: 'No military solution' for nuclear North Korea

Roe, who served in the Army Medical Corps in South Korea in 1973-74, first at Camp Casey, 11 miles from the demilitarized zone separating the north and south, then at an evacuation hospital near Seoul, recommended diplomatic pressure and economic sanctions to quell the threats of Kim Jong Un, North Korea’s leader.

“Hopefully, this country can get China to bring diplomatic pressure and economic pressure,” he said, after meeting with Starbucks employees about veterans’ issues. “The ideal lane is not military. There is no military solution. A military solution is a disaster once you’ve allowed someone to get nuclear weapons, so you would hope that the regime could be taken down from the inside.”

For more on Roe's thoughts, visit the Johnson City Press.