Griffith seeks progress on health care, tax reform

During a swing through Southwest Virginia on Monday, Griffith said even though "it's a dollar late and a day short" he is hopeful the U.S. Senate will pass a plan to at least get the process on track.

"We need to find a solution," he said of either devising fixes to the Affordable Care Act, generally known as Obamacare. "Even if it's not 100 percent perfect, if it's better than what we've now got I'll vot for it. But the Senate has got to get a plan and vote for it. But we can't reach a consensus when the other side can't even figure out what they want."

In the meantime, Griffith said "until they get something out of the Senate, I've got to figure out a way for people (in the 9th District) to afford insurance and be able to buy insurance."

One proposed health care reform Griffith would like to see happen is for small businesses to join multi-state coverage plans so they can make insurance more affordable for themselves and their employees.

"That's an important reform," he said, "but it would take at least a year to get those plans off the ground. Obamacare is a broken system. I am more than happy to work with Democrats for some common ground. They want to keep it, I want to patch it. But that means our interests are more or less the same, at least for right now."

As for tax reform, Griffith said whatever the Senate eventually chooses to do, he anticipates the House will have a tax reform measure out by or before Thanksgiving that he said will be geared toward middle income taxpayers and make filling out a tax form much simpler. He is also in favor of at least cutting capital gains taxes on overseas business revenues.

"I think it will help stimulate the economy, to have that ability to bring back money from overseas. Right now if you make (money) in Indonesia we don't tax you a dime. If you try to bring it back to invest it, we take over a third. That doesn't make any sense at all from an economic development standpoint."

Griffith said he believes some bipartisan support for sensible tax reform measures is possible, at least in the House.

"I think the bottom line is, it will pass the House and I think it might even get some Democrats to support it as well," he said. "I think (tax reform) will be good for economic development, good for the U.S. economy and good for our families."