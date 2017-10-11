Boucher to headline Scott County Democratic luncheon

“I began my career in politics in Scott County, and it has a special place in my heart,” says Boucher. “I am honored to be asked to speak at the fall luncheon, and I look forward to visiting with many longtime friends.”

Julie D. Hensley, Scott County Democratic chair, says, “We are excited that Rick has agreed to join us at our fall luncheon. He was a highly respected voice for his constituents in Scott County and the Ninth Congressional District for 28 years and is today a valued friend of our region. We are looking forward to his making the case for the critical importance of electing Ralph Northam governor in November.”

Also speaking will be Delegate Sam Rasoul of Roanoke. A 34-year-old small businessman, he recently introduced a pilot program for Virginia Democrats to reach out to rural voters. As of March 2017, he became the first Virginia legislator to stop accepting donations from special interest PACs (political action committees) or from registered lobbyists.

Rasoul, an ardent reformer, says, “Citizens are tired of establishment politics. We must be sincere about ceding power to the people. ...The people want fundamental change with real ethics reform, big money influence out of elections, Glass-Steagall (separation of investment and commercial banking activities) reinstated and the end of gerrymandering.”

Boucher served in the House of Representatives from Virginia’s Ninth Congressional District for 28 years, from 1983 to 2011. During his tenure he earned a reputation for being a fierce advocate for his constituents and a major force for improving the quality of life in Southwest Virginia. He is well-known for his work in the area of economic development, attracting thousands of jobs to the region and securing funding for major infrastructure and tourism projects.