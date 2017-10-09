Gillespie, Northam square off at UVa-Wise

Both candidates strove for dominance, but the clearest difference between the two was the specifics-laden arsenal employed by Gillespie while Northam countered primarily with more of a broad-vision approach to governing Virginia.

With only an hour to work with, the candidates had little time to elaborate on a lot of specifics on any one issue, let alone counterpoints made by their opponent, but both managed to strike a jab or two before they called it a night.

Northam promised to "get the paddles out and shock Southwest Virginia back to life" on the economic development front, more than once promising to expand UVa-Wise as if that might conjure up some sort of magic pill to a decimated coal industry — an industry he also swore he supports — while Gillespie countered that Northam's policies are essentially "higher taxes, higher electric bills and fewer jobs."

To cure the fiscal ailments of Southwest Virginia school divisions, just another symptom of a seriously ill regional economy, Northam said he would "bring jobs into rural Virginia" again by expanding UVa-Wise, and increase teacher pay. Gillespie countered that he has a detailed K-12 education plan and that Northam will hardly increase jobs in Southwest Virginia by imposing "an Obama-style power plan" on a region that has already "shed too many good jobs."

Gillespie said this gubernatorial election pretty much comes down to "higher electric bills and less jobs or lower electric bills and more jobs. It's a clear choice."

And so it went. Northam said Gillespie's horde of specific plans would blow a $1.4 billion hole in the state budget, Gillespie denied that and said Northam doesn't just oppose tax cuts for the rich, he opposes tax cuts period.

Northam called Gillespie "the architect of gerrymandering," while Gillespie noted it was Northam who voted for his own gerrymandered district while serving in the General Assembly, and accepted $500,000 from an Eric Holder Super PAC "so they can control gerrymandering" in Virginia.

As for expanding broadband access to rural areas, Northam essentially said he is all for it, while Gillespie countered with specific proposals to expand access to at least half the 900,000 Virginians he said currently do not have that access. Northam said he has specifics, too: What he called the G-3 — "get skilled, get a job and give back."

Gillespie attempted to get Northam on the ropes with a closing discussion on so-called sanctuary cities, but Northam brushed it off as "a solution looking for a problem. Nothing more than a political ploy," referring to General Assembly Republicans having bills vetoed by Gov. Terry McAuliffe addressing immigrant issues such as sanctuary cities.

There aren't any in Virginia, Northam countered, so there was nothing to discuss. He accused Gillespie of trying to trade in "fear mongering, hate and bigotry." Gillespie came back with an MS-13 gang roundhouse right but, essentially, that flurry ended in a draw.

Northam, a well-known advocate of gun control, failed to draw blood, either, by pressing Gillespie on universal background checks to buy guns. Gillespie noted background checks are already required by law to buy a gun so Northam's point is? Northam insisted he supports "responsible gun ownership" leaving Gillespie and others wondering who gets to define “responsible.”