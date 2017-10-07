Northam, Gillespie to debate at UVa-Wise

Local NBC affiliate WCYB anchor Paul Johnson will act as moderator. A Roanoke Times journalist will serve as a panelist.

“The historic debate gives the region an opportunity to learn more about each candidate and the issues that are important to Southwest Virginia and the entire commonwealth,” said UVa-Wise Chancellor Donna P. Henry. “We are honored to join the Southwestern Virginia Technology Council and the Batten School of Leadership and Public Policy in hosting the debate on our campus.”

The debate will begin at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast live on WCYB and several other television stations across Virginia. The event will also be streamed live at www.wcyb.com/news/live-stream.

The debate is a ticketed event. For more information, visit uvawise.edu/david-j-prior-convocation-center/debate.