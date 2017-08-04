Kingsport mayor endorses Boyd for governor

“He’s had success in the public sector and in the private sector, which I believe is needed to manage our state and lead Tennessee to a prosperous future,” Clark said during a media availability held at the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce.

Boyd, a Knoxville businessman and former state economic development commissioner, spent much of the day courting support during a business roundtable held at the chamber and speaking to the Kingsport Kiwanis Club. As part of his 537-mile run across the state, he also jogged two laps around Bristol Motor Speedway.

“I’ve always voted for the non-professional politicians,” Boyd said when asked about his lack of political experience. “I think there will be a lot of people who like that part.”

Instead of out-of-state people thinking about Tennessee being the home of Elvis Presley or Jack Daniel’s whiskey, Boyd sold the notion that Tennessee should be recognized as the “Land of Opportunity” — for better education and jobs.

He also talked about his work in helping high school students attend college tuition-free and his role in Tennessee’s Drive To 55 program to help 55 percent of Tennesseans achieve a technical school certificate or college degree by 2025.

“We can now tell (students) to start preparing themselves differently. … This is an opportunity to change our culture,” Boyd told Kiwanians. “ … The most important thing we need to do is put a higher priority on technical education. … Whenever I meet an employer, they don’t say ‘We need more philosophy majors.’ They need more welders and more robotics.”

Boyd also noted the state needs a better rural economic development effort and should continue to work on lowering business franchise and excise taxes.

Boyd’s main challengers in the 2018 GOP primary are expected to be U.S. Rep. Diane Black, state House Speaker Beth Harwell, state Sen. Mae Beavers and Franklin businessman Bill Lee.