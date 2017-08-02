Randy Boyd off and running

Tennessee Republican gubernatorial candidate Randy Boyd was in a T-shirt and running shorts as he began his 537-mile run across the state Wednesday morning on the Tennessee side of the “Bristol: A Good Place To Live” sign straddling State Street.

In 1978, Lamar Alexander donned a red-and-black plaid shirt, walked across the state and reinvented himself as a man of the people to win the governor’s office. He served two terms and is now a U.S. senator.

When asked how he would compare his run to Alexander’s walk, Boyd responded: “I think we’re each doing what’s authentic to us. Sen. Alexander loves to walk and hike. I love to run. It was natural for him to do what he loves, and it’s natural for me to do what I love. It only works if it’s authentic. I have run 34 marathons and 49 half-marathons. This is what I would be doing anyway.”

Boyd, a Knoxville businessman and former state economic development commissioner, is hoping his statewide run will help separate himself from an already crowded group of GOP contenders in the 2018 gubernatorial race. That group includes U.S. Rep. Diane Black, House Speaker Beth Harwell, state Sen. Mae Beavers and Franklin businessman Bill Lee. The only announced Democrat candidate is former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean.

Boyd reported last month his campaign has collected more than $4.3 million in total contributions from donors in all 95 Tennessee counties in just four short months of campaigning. The campaign also says he has been endorsed by 45 local county mayors from across the state.

Boyd continues to use the message that he’s in “governor’s training school,” and he emphasized his run will have numerous listening sessions. His run is expected to take 100 days and conclude in Memphis.

“I’ve had a few pundits say I’m all running downhill. … I’ll be running obviously east to west from Bristol to Memphis,” he noted. “We’ll be going mostly down Highway 70 heading in a southwesterly direction. Each morning we’ll start somewhere around 6:30, run for an hour. I’ll have local people run with me supporting different causes so I can promote their causes. I’m involved with Healthy Kingsport, which promotes healthier lifestyles in Kingsport. I will spend the rest of the day getting to know people in the community. … I’m going to sell what I believe in and my vision for the future of the state.”

Boyd is the founder and chairman of Radio Systems Corp., headquartered in Knoxville. The company today produces more than 4,600 pet products under brand names such as Invisible Fence, PetSafe and SportDOG, with more than 700 employees and annual revenues of $400 million.

Boyd is also owner of Boyd Sports LLC, owner of the Tennessee Smokies baseball team, the AA affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, and the Johnson City Cardinals, a rookie league affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals.