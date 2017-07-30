Sullivan property assessor to be named at called meeting Monday

The position first became vacant with the death of Ron Hillman in early June. A few weeks later, it became vacant again when former county commissioner Robert “Bob” White resigned four days after being appointed by the commission.

The meeting, open to the public, is scheduled for 6 p.m. on the second floor of the historic Sullivan County Courthouse.

Multiple sources have told the Times-News the appointment will likely go to Russell Baker, an employee of the assessor’s office who has handled personal property assessments for several years.

Baker is a Republican, a key factor in garnering enough support among the GOP-dominated commission to win the interim spot.

Barring death, resignation, retirement or ouster, the person appointed by the commission will serve until voters go to the polls next August. At that point, the winning candidate will be elected to serve out the remaining two years of the four-year term Hillman won in August of last year.

Hillman died June 5. His chief deputy assessor, County Commissioner Randy Morrell — who had worked in the office for 38 years and under state law had been performing the duties of assessor since Hillman’s death — sought the job when the commission first considered filling the vacancy three weeks later. So, too, did Donna Whitaker, another longtime employee of the office, who had the endorsement of Hillman’s family. Whitaker is Hillman’s niece.

Morrell, one of only two non-Republicans on the commission, received three votes, all from GOP members: Darlene Calton, John Gardner and Sherry Grubb.

Whitaker received five votes, all from GOP members: Michael Cole, Baxter Hood, Pat Shull, Angie Stanley and Mark Vance.

Under state law, the county commission must appoint an interim property assessor within 120 days of a vacancy.

Including White, Morrell and Whitaker, there were 17 applicants who sought appointment to the property assessor’s job on June 26. White was the only candidate whose resume was not made available to all prior to the vote. Since White’s resignation, County Mayor Richard Venable’s office has kept those resumes on file for review by commissioners and has been accepting resumes and applications from additional would-be nominees.

However, nominations are accepted only from county commissioners.

The job, by state law, currently pays $94,719 per year.