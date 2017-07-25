Roe diagnosed with prostate cancer

The statement from Roe spokeswoman Tiffany Haverly said: “Following a routine physical examination, Congressman Roe was diagnosed with early-stage prostate cancer. He will undergo treatment in East Tennessee during the August district work period. The prognosis is excellent, and treatment is not expected to interfere with his scheduled legislative duties. The Congressman’s offices in Kingsport, Morristown and Washington, D.C. will remain open and operate as usual. The office will provide an update after his treatment has been completed. No further updates or comments will be provided before that time. Congressman Roe thanks East Tennesseans for the privilege of serving them, and looks forward to continuing to represent them. Thank you.:

Roe, R- Tenn., serves as chairman of the House Committee on Veterans Affairs. He is in his fourth term serving the 1st Congressional District.