Linked In: Paper chain links to represent Scott residents who might lose health coverage

The Better Care Reconciliation Act would repeal the Affordable Care Act, which was passed in 2010. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office has said the bill would leave 22 million people without health insurance by 2026. The CBO estimated 15 million would be without health insurance in 2018.

It also said premiums and out-of-pocket expenses would rise for some low-income individuals and people nearing retirement. But the CBO said the measure would decrease federal deficits by $321 billion over a decade, mostly through cuts to Medicaid.

Members of the group, called We Care, will be in front of the courthouse between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. They will staff an information booth to speak with people about the bill and to answer questions about how the BCRA might affect individuals and their families.

People visiting the booth will also be able to help create a paper chain link. Each link will represent a child or older citizen of Southwest Virginia who may lose health care coverage if the ACA is repealed, according to a press release.

The release says that more than 3,300 children and senior citizens in Scott County could be affected.

The links will be taken to Radford, Virginia, next Sunday and added to a chain during a districtwide event sponsored by the New River Valley Indivisible group. Once completed, the chain will be three miles long with more than 62,000 individual links.

Those links will represent the 62,000 people in Virginia’s Ninth Congressional District who will lose coverage if the ACA is repealed, according to the release. The chain will then be presented to Congressman Morgan Griffith as a statement of serious concern in his district, the release says.

Griffith, a Republican, voted to repeal the ACA earlier this year. Virginia Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, both Democrats, oppose the Senate bill.