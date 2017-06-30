TN, VA deny presidential panel's request for voter info

The Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity sent a letter to all 50 states on June 28. It requested all publicly available voter roll data from each state. The commission was formed in May to look into the possibility of voter fraud and the integrity of the system. The panel is chaired by Vice President Mike Pence.

Kris Kobach, who is vice chairman of the commission as well as the Kansas secretary of state, sent the letter.

It requested all relevant public data related to voters including full first, middle and last names of all registered voters, addresses, dates of birth, political party, last four digits of Social Security numbers, voter history from 2006 onward, active/inactive status, cancelled status, information regarding any felony convictions, information regarding voter registration in another state, military status and overseas citizen information.

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe denied the commission’s request.

“I have no intention of honoring this request,” he said in a press release. “Virginia conducts fair, honest and democratic elections, and there is no evidence of significant voter fraud in Virginia. This entire commission is based on the specious and false notion that there was widespread voter fraud last November. At best this commission was set up as a pretext to validate Donald Trump’s alternative election facts and at worst is a tool to commit large-scale voter suppression.”

McAuliffe went on to say the only voting irregularity involved Russian tampering, which is being investigated by the FBI, the House of Representatives and the Senate.

The letter also solicited feedback from states including what changes they would recommend to enhance the integrity of federal elections and to prevent voter intimidation and disenfranchisement.

In a press release on Friday, Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett said he would not be sending the requested information.

“Although I appreciate the commission’s mission to address election-related issues, like voter fraud, Tennessee state law does not allow my office to release the voter information requested to the federal commission.”