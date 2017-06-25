Book details Baker's 'strategic civility'

His answer is the late U.S. Sen. Howard H. Baker Jr.

Haltom, a Memphis lawyer, has written a book examining the qualities that made Baker successful and beloved during his long career in a second edition published by the Tennessee Bar Association.

The book, titled “The Other Fellow May Be Right: The Civility of Howard Baker,” not only looks at details of the statesman's life and career but also examines Tennessee's changing political climate.

"Thoroughly researched, breezily written, and timely, ‘The Other Fellow May Be Right’ is an important reminder that relentless partisanship and search-and-destroy tactics are not the only way to conduct the public's business — or our own," Nashville lawyer Gary C. Shockley wrote in a review published in the Tennessee Bar Journal. "One Tennessean chose the opposite path and followed it to his country's highest offices and greatest honors."

Baker, who passed away in June 2014, served 18 years in the Senate, from 1967 to 1985, becoming the Republican floor leader in 1977. He is perhaps best known for his role as vice chair of the Senate Select Committee on Presidential Campaign Activities — the Watergate Committee — where he pointedly asked, "What did the president know and when did he know it?" As Republican leader, Baker worked with Democratic leader Robert Byrd to manage the contentious debate over the Panama Canal treaties in 1978. He retired from the Senate in 1985 to become White House chief of staff for President Ronald Reagan. In 1998, Baker delivered one of the "Leader's Lectures," recalling his years as party leader. When the Senate established a Leadership Portrait Collection in 1999, it was Baker’s portrait by Herbert Abrams that started the collection.

Haltom, who recently signed copies of the book during the Tennessee Bar Association's annual convention in Kingsport, said Baker was the role model of civility.

“Obviously we live in an uncivil time where both sides politically demonize each other and consequently public life becomes pretty dysfunctional,” Haltom said. “(Baker) actually got things done by bringing people together. The title of the book, “The Other Fellow May Be Right,” is based upon a slogan he had. He was the first Republican elected to the Senate from Tennessee. He was a conservative, but he believed in compromise and working with people.”

Haltom noted Baker’s true essence of leadership was to be an eloquent listener.

“The book tells a series of stories of events where he brought people together. … When he was majority leader of the Senate, rather than going out and telling people what they were going to do, he would bring groups of senators in, Democrats and Republicans, in the leader’s office,” Haltom explained. “He would have a legal pad and say, ‘Here’s the issue that is coming up. I want all of you to tell me what your thoughts are.’ He would go around the table and take notes. At the end of the meeting, he would read back what he heard. One of the senators said: ‘When Howard read it back, it sounded better than anything we said.’ I think that’s what we need.”

The book is now available for sale from the Tennessee Bar Association's TBA.org website as well as at Amazon.com.

