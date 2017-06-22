Meet the Candidates: Passion keeps Terry Kilgore running for office after 24 years

Kilgore, the Republican nominee for the 1st District, credits passion for Southwest Virginia and it's people as the reason he continues to run 24 years after his first successful campaign.

"I just love working with the people and trying to solve problems," he said. "At the state level, I've had opportunities to try to move on up, but at this level you can actually help people. You can actually make a difference."

Kilgore is a practicing attorney by trade. He was the Commonwealth's Attorney for two terms, but was unable to serve the second term. He is currently a defense attorney but said he practices different types of law, including personal injury cases and social security cases.

Some of Kilgore's passions outside of work include running. He said he loves to run and recently ran at a race in Norton. He also said he loves the outdoors and went on a hike when he and Debbie celebrated their 30th anniversary Tuesday.

The passion for the outdoors has translated into legislation during Kilgore's time in office. He said he has worked recently to try and protect the Clinch River and to take a park from Russell County all the way down to the Dungannon/Fort Blackmore area.

"That's a big deal," he said. "Hopefully, that's going to not only protect the river but also have people come to float it, to kayak it, to fish on it and give some amenities for folks when they get there."

Kilgore, who lives in Gate City, said he is proud of things he has accomplished during his time in the legislature and hopes to continue his work in the House of Delegates. He said he is most proud of the growth at UVA-Wise and the fiber that has been laid throughout all of Southwest Virginia.

If he is reelected, Kilgore said one of the things he hopes to accomplish is more work on a hydro-pump storage facility. He said that would be huge for Southwest Virginia. He also said he wants to market Southwest Virginia better.

Kilgore said he hopes his passion for the area shows through to voters.

"I work hard," he said. "You can talk to anyone in Richmond and if you mention Southwest Virginia, they're going to say, 'Oh, well we need to talk to Terry about that.' There's not a day that goes by that I don't talk to someone in Richmond about something in Southwest Virginia and our needs and what we want."

The First District seat represents Lee County, Scott County, part of Wise County and the City of Norton. The general election will take place on Nov. 7.