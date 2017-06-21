Medicaid cuts could hurt SW Virginia schools, Kaine says

Kaine, D-Va., released a district-by-district report on the importance of Medicaid to Virginia's public schools on Wednesday. The goal of the report was to highlight how the $1.3 trillion combined cuts to Medicaid in President Donald Trump's budget and the Republican health care plan would harm schools and students in the commonwealth.

"In Virginia, our children and schools would be the largest demographic hurt by Republican plans to cut Medicaid as part of the TrumpCare bill,” Kaine said in a press release. “Sixty percent of those on Medicaid and CHIP in the commonwealth are children, and I have heard from teachers, parents and school officials who are terrified by what these cuts could mean for their students and their families."

Kaine said in the release the proposed cuts would put funds in Virginia schools in jeopardy. Schools use Medicaid dollars to cover health-related services for eligible children and for services provided in a child's special education plan. Currently, 600,000 children rely on Medicaid for health care coverage in the state.

According to Kaine's report, Lee County would stand to lose the most federal dollars out of the three counties. If enacted, the cuts could take away $389,221.92 from Lee County Public Schools.

Wise County would lose up to $307,437.83, and Scott County could lose up $293,432.57.

Throughout the commonwealth, schools use Medicaid funds for both primary and preventive care, such as vision and hearing screenings, diabetes and asthma diagnosis and management, occupational and physical therapy, nursing care, mental health evaluation and services, special education aides and instructors in classrooms and other services and personnel provided to students with disabilities, according to the release.

"Medicaid enables many kids to go to school, plain and simple. It shocks me that some people say that cutting these programs would end a dependence on these programs, when these programs are the thing that allow our students to be independent and thrive in the classroom," Kaine said. "We will, and should, be judged by how we treat our children, and I will not cast aside the most vulnerable members of our society to give a tax break to the wealthy.”

Senate Republicans plan to unveil their health care legislation Thursday. The House of Representatives passed the American Health Care Act on May 4 with no support from Democrats.