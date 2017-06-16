Do congressmen need more security? Roe: 'That would cramp my style.'

U.S. Rep Phil Roe doesn’t think so.

“That would cramp my style,” Roe, R-Tenn., said in a Thursday conference call with reporters.

Roe pointed out, for instance, that he appears in a number of Fourth of July parades across the First Congressional District.

“I walk them, shake some hands and wave at people,” he said of his parade appearances. “I don’t think you can quit doing that because of one deranged person. I think the thing you probably will see is more security presence. … When I’m somewhere, there will be a uniformed officer with me or a policeman … but it would be a shame if I had to do that. I wouldn’t like that at all. … What is going to be debated is can it be possible to deputize or make a congressman who’s had the training to have an ability to have a concealed carry (weapon)? We can’t do that in Washington, D.C.”

What was the day of the shooting like?

“Yesterday was a terrible day for everyone, especially for the Scalise family and the House family,” Roe responded. “When it happened, I was doing a radio interview back home. … I know Steve well. I’ve been to his district. He’s been up in my district. … He had planned to be in Sevierville next month with his family. I told him when I was down in New Orleans with him, he said he was going to Disney World, and I said, ‘Come to Dollywood. It’s half as expensive and you will have twice as much fun.’ He took me up on it and this is his third trip. … It amazes me that the gate was locked on the third base side (of the baseball field where the shootings occurred). … They had nothing to protect themselves. … We’re thankful it didn’t turn out any worse than it did.”

How is Scalise doing now?

“The president just stated he’s in some trouble,” Roe, a retired obstetrician/gynecologist, said. “I spent almost four decades operating in the pelvis (area). … It is a very vascular space and a 7.62 (ammunition) round is a high velocity round. I haven’t heard anything about whether he is paralyzed. … You don’t want to get bleeding in the pelvis. You can’t get any pressure on it. It’s a tough spot to be in. … He’s got a long ways to get out of trouble yet.”

Will this incident bring future unity to Congress?

“It depends,” Roe stressed. “The committee I chair (the House Committee on Veterans Affairs) is a bipartisan committee. … What I’m hopeful of is there will be less shrillness that we’re currently seeing now. We’ve got to ratchet that down. We’re all Americans. It’s fine to have a difference of opinion. … The shrillness is over the top.”