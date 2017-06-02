Randy Boyd: 'This is governor training school'

The former Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development commissioner and current Knoxville businessman is seeking the 2018 Republican gubernatorial nomination to succeed term-limited Gov. Bill Haslam.

Boyd has only one 2018 GOP primary opponent right now, Franklin businessman Bill Lee, but that could change. A number of other Republicans, including House Speaker Beth Harwell of Nashville, are considering a run at the job.

Boyd was at the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce the other day to chat up staffers and then attend the Junior Achievement Tri-Cities Tennessee/Virginia Business Hall of Fame dinner.

The Times-News asked Boyd these questions:

What are you hearing from people as you travel the state?

“It’s not really a road show; it’s a road listening tour. This is governor training school. This is my opportunity to take 18 months to really meet people, listen intently, learn what concerns them, and I can tell you there’s two big takeaways: one is that every community I go to, I meet people who are passionate about their community and dedicated to making a difference, and you leave inspired and energized. The second thing I take away from the visits is how very local and practical the wishes of people are. I ask the question ‘Give me three wishes,’ and the wishes are usually broadening the road, fixing the bridge, upgrading the local technical school, practical things that really make a difference in people’s lives.

Is there political climate change going on in Tennessee like what seems to be happening in Washington, D.C.?

“My experience at the ground level in the state of Tennessee is that it’s completely different than what you read about or see on national TV or national news. All the theatrics that go on in Washington, D.C. that are reported there aren’t the reality in Pikeville or Waverly. When you go to those communities, they are more worried about education, jobs, opioids, about things they see day-to-day. Here it is practical things about what we as Tennesseans can do for Tennesseans.”

What are some big ideas in your campaign?

“I think the big ideas that compelled me to run are things like completing the Drive To 55 (the program to help 55 percent of Tennesseans complete a college degree). And it’s not just a passing fancy, but it’s something I’ve dedicated my life to, something I helped create and something I want to see completed. It will make a difference. It will see that people in Tennessee are prepared for the future. … For every percentage that fails, that will be a percentage that is unemployed or underemployed.”

Why are you in this campaign so early?

“If you are really treating this time as governor training school, you really want to take the opportunity to listen and learn the state and people of Tennessee. Eighteen months isn’t enough time. My big worry today is by the time November rolls around, I will have not learned all that I want to learn. So I’m moving as fast as I possible and listening as much as possible before I take office.”