How’s Trump doing? Corker weighs in on president’s job performance

The Tennessee Republican got to follow up on that remark before presenting the Junior Achievement Tri-Cities Tennessee/Virginia Business Hall of Fame Award to Eastman Chemical Co. and Eastman Board Chair Mark Costa during a Wednesday night banquet held at the MeadowView Marriott.

During a media availability with local reporters, Corker was asked if Trump is still in a downward spiral.

“There were several paragraphs after that comment talking about the good things that are happening, but there have been some difficulties,” Corker responded. “I think most Americans realize that some of the decision making processes and in carrying those things out … they are new and have a lot of great things underway and certainly great ideas for our country, but I still think they are working through the best way to implement, the best way to make decisions and make sure they are communicated properly. … You would expect people who are new to Washington … to learn as they go.”

How is Trump really doing?

“I talked to him twice yesterday and talked to the White House several times today. I thought his foreign policy trip, I thought he did a good job on that. They’ve spent a lot of time talking with us about what they had hoped to achieve, and I felt like they achieved all those things. Obviously we’ve got a lot to do domestically, and I know they are wrestling right now with the Paris (climate change) accord and trying to figure out what steps to take there. I hope we’re going to have a productive summer and deal with issues that need dealt with.”

The Russia investigation, is there anything there?

“My two good friends Richard Burr (chairman of the U.S. Select Committee on Intelligence and a North Carolina GOP U.S. senator) and Mark Warner (a Virginia Democrat U.S. senator and Democrat ranking member on the committee) … I think they feel like it’s progressing well. As far as any conclusions, we will have to wait and see what the investigation brings forth. There are some interesting witnesses that will come in (like fired FBI Director James Comey). … Really to prejudge is probably inappropriate at this point. … It’s obviously a distraction for the White House. … I would think all the questions you would think should be asked will be asked.”

What should U.S. policy be now in Afghanistan (amid Wednesday’s deadly truck bombing in Kabul)?

“You saw what happened. I plan to talk to our person in the (U.S.) embassy tomorrow morning (Corker chairs the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee). Terrible things occurred in that same area multiple times. It’s the safest part of Afghanistan, but it speaks to the fact that we’ve had some negative momentum there at times. The Taliban is there. Al-Qaeda is there. ISIS is there. It’s a place where it’s been ungoverned in many areas, it’s a place where terrorist groups migrate to. So again, we’ve got to be more vigilant in our activities. I know we’re providing some close support for the Afghan troops. That was not going on for some time. Now we are giving them some close air support, which has been beneficial to them. We’ve still got a lot of work to do. … The country is still divided.”