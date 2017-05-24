Voter turnout low so far for June 3 Rogersville BMA election

Although Mayor Jim Sells is being unopposed on his way to an 11th term, there are nine candidates seeking the six available alderman seats, including five incumbents.

As of the close of early voting Tuesday, only 149 of the city’s 2,492 registered voters had cast a ballot. At that same point in 2013, exactly 300 votes had been cast, and with three days of early voting left in the 2009 Rogersville election, 514 people had voted.

Early voting continues through Friday at the election office in the downtown Rogersville Courthouse Annex.

The Times-News attempted to ask all nine candidates the same five questions for the purpose of compiling candidate profiles. Numerous attempts to contact Mike Bradley and Charlie Greer were unsuccessful.

The following candidate questionnaires were returned and are presented in alphabetical order:

* Mark DeWitte, who was originally appointed to the BMA in January of 2013, said he is seeking election to his second full term on the BMA because he loves Rogersville and wants to see it continue being a great place to live and work.

He graduated from Rogersville High School, earned a degree in communications from the University of Tennessee, and has an extensive business and technology background. He is currently employed as vice president at MBM Packaging and marcomCORE in Rogersville.

He said his top priority if elected is to assure that the city and all of its departments are being run well and within their financial means and are good stewards of the residents’ tax dollars.

“I would like to see Rogersville City Park once again become the attractive family-oriented place it used to be, DeWitte said. “ ... The park is a built-in tourist attraction that we can use for events, sports tournaments, and more that would give us additional tax revenue. Tax incentive programs to bring business to our downtown area to revitalize it are high on my priority list as well.”

* Eloise Edwards said she is seeking re-election because the last four years have been very good for the city, it has a workable board, an enthusiastic city recorder and office staff, that all work great together.

Aside from serving as an alderman, Edward serves on the Rogersville Water Commission, she is the BMA’s liaison for Rogerville City School, a member of the Rogersville Chamber of Commerce and annually represents the city at the Governor’s Conference in Nashville.

“My top priority will be the city park updates which are at this time in dire need of completely updating bathroom fixtures and playground equipment repaired/replaced, and eventually bring back tournaments (baseball,softball, and soccer tournaments),” Edwards said.

“To accomplish and see things become a reality is more than just talk. It takes hardworking people, time, and money to see things come alive. I can imagine seeing on the horizon more businesses in town if the city can offer them some drawing cards and some protection instead of just paying city taxes and not getting anything for it.”

* Brian Hartness chose to seek re-election because he is very proud of his hometown and enjoys serving the citizens of Rogersville.

“I have served for several years as alderman: Committees include, Planning Commission, Park & Rec. Board, Historic Preservation, Budget Committee,” Hartness said. “I am a local business owner — Hartness Insurance Agency. I graduated from Cherokee High School in 1981. I also graduated from ETSU with a bachelor’s in business administration in 1986.”

If re-elected, Hartness said his top priorities will be to balance the town’s budget without having to raise taxes; recognize and appreciate the efforts of our city employees; update our equipment when economically feasible; maintain the infrastructure of our town; support our Rogersville City School; make upgrades to the City Park including develop a Rec Center which would include two basketball courts, walking track, and meeting rooms.

“I appreciate the job our Board of Mayor and Aldermen has done throughout my years of service,” Hartness said. “I feel we have been fair and effective in taking care of the needs of our town.”

* Bill Henderson, a 1961 graduate of Rogersville high School, said he decided to seek a second term on the BMA because he believes if re-elected more can be accomplished.

“I served on county commission for 16 years and on various committees that gave me experience in how county/city government operates,” Henderson said. “The mayor and aldermen have had a good working relationship for the past four years. If re-elected I will strive to make Rogersville a better place to live. I’ve been in public business for 54 years and have knowledge of what it takes to make decisions that will make our board effective.”

He is accessible to the public, and anyone who has questions for him can call (423) 921-2202.

* James David “Jay Jay” Johnson said he is running for alderman because he believes there needs to be fresh ideas and new input into the city government.

“I am hoping to be the person that can bring that,” Johnson said. “There are a lot of good people out there with wonderful ideas that never get heard.”

He graduated from Berea College with a bachelor’s degree, worked for the state for 27 years, and is currently a volunteer at the Of One Accord ministry.

“If elected, my priority will be to help come up with and implement new strategies for promoting tourism for the city of Rogersville,” Johnson said. The local businesses need help with bringing in more revenue and the downtown businesses cannot do this alone. A town with the history that we have should be well above the current level in this area.”

Johnson added, “There needs to be better and more communication between city employees, as well as city and county employees. I can be of assistance in this area.”

* Craig Kirkpatrick said he is seeking a second term on the BMA because he wants to help the city move forward and see things the board is working toward come to fruition.

“I have served one term as alderman, and I feel I have a real grasp of what is going on in our city,” Kirkpatrick said. “I own a small business myself, and I feel confident in my ability to have a hand in running city government as efficiently and effectively as possible.”

If elected Kirkpatrick said his top priority is to rid the city of drugs and the crime that is attached to that problem. He also wants to take steps to improve the city parks and improve the quality of life of our citizens.

“I would like to change the electoral process we now have, so our city election will coincide with a local or state election, saving our city money by doing that,” Kirkpatrick said. “Also, have a staggered board, where we would not be left with the chance of six new aldermen coming onboard at one time, with no experience.”

* Sonda Price is a lifelong resident of Rogersville who is seeking political office for the first time because she has great pride in her community and she wants to be a part of keeping Rogersville a great place to live.

If elected her top priority would be to ensure that Rogersville is meeting its commitment to its residents by balancing the budget, providing new and improved infrastructure, improving the park and amenities, providing respectful and appropriate approaches to development, and to do so in a fiscally responsible manner.

“I plan to work collaboratively with the elected officials and business leaders to ensure Rogersville successfully navigates its future growth by making informed decisions surrounding infrastructure, zoning, parks and recreation, and other areas that will serve Rogersville well in the future,” Price said.

She added, “I plan to continue to support Rogersville City School so that it can continue to be one of the best performing schools in the state, which can be an asset to attracting businesses to our area.”