'Conservative outsider' Bill Lee campaigns in Kingsport

That worked for Bill Haslam, who was Knoxville’s mayor when he ran for governor in 2010, but he also had spent many years as a private businessman.

Bill Lee hopes a similar narrative works for him.

Lee, a Franklin businessman, brought his statewide road show to Kingsport on Tuesday with a message that he’s the “conservative outsider” in the 2018 gubernatorial race to replace the term-limited Haslam.

“It’s a great time,” Lee said of his traveling the state since announcing his candidacy last month. “We’ve enjoyed it very much. It’s a great state. People want a good job and good education for their kids and live in a safe neighborhood no matter whether they’re in Memphis or Unicoi County or Nashville or Upper East (Tennessee).”

Lee dropped into a meet and greet at Blue Ridge Properties on Broad Street to introduce himself and tell his story.

“I’ve been up here several times but never as a candidate, so it’s a little different,” he began. “This is a great community. It’s certainly beautiful. We’re going to 95 counties in 95 days.”

Former state Economic Development Commissioner Randy Boyd also is seeking the Republican nomination. Other Republicans who have not declared a run at the nomination but might seek the nod include House Speaker Beth Harwell of Nashville, State Sen. Mark Green of Clarksville and U.S. Rep. Diane Black of Gallatin. On the Democratic side, former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean has declared his candidacy.

Lee said he lives on a fourth-generation cattle farm and runs his facilities services family business employing more than 1,000 people.

“I have an ag background and a business background, and my family has been in Tennessee since 1796,” he said. “My life story is I’ve had some challenges in my life. My first wife was killed when I was 40 years old in a horse riding accident on the farm. … I share that because God is a redeemer and took a difficult experience in my life, and it was transformative for me.”

Lee’s life in volunteer service has included being the president of Tennesseans for Economic Growth and past chairman of YMCA of Middle Tennessee. He’s also currently serving on the Tennessee Higher Education Commission.