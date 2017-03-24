Roe: Obamacare repeal/replace votes weren't there

House Republican leaders were forced to delay Thursday’s planned vote, according to the Associated Press. A vote could happen Friday.

“It’s going to take 216 votes to do it,” Roe, R-Tenn., said. “My guess, strictly a wild guess, is we’re around 200, maybe 195 … I’m on the Whip (vote counting) team.”

Moderate Republicans primarily from the Northeast and members of the House Freedom Caucus were the “no” votes on the American Health Care Act backed by House Speaker Paul Ryan and President Donald Trump, said Roe.

Trump, said Roe, met with the House Republican Conference for 45 minutes on Tuesday to advocate for the replacement bill for Obamacare, also known as the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

“He was very engaged,” Roe said of Trump. “He said this is his bill that he wanted to support … I went to a speech that he did on Tuesday night and he again said this is the bill he wants passed and then we’ll get it over to the Senate … the vote will depend on where the nose count is.”

The bill would repeal ACA mandates and replace income-based tax credits with flat tax credits adjusted for age in 2020. Private market rules and open enrollment periods would be retained, while use of health savings accounts would be encouraged.

The Freedom Caucus, said Roe, wants to undo ACA’s so-called “10 essential health benefits” that insurance plans are required to cover by law, including emergency room visits and maternity care.

Roe said he had no choice but to back the American Health Care Act because he believes ACA is in a death spiral.

“In my district, if I’m looking after my own district, a third of the counties in the 1st Congressional District have no options on the exchange,” Roe observed. “They cannot buy insurance on the exchange. The third largest county, Knox County, has no option. Rates are up 62 percent … we have to do something. The other thing is, the most important part of this bill no doubt in my mind, is the Medicaid reform that’s there.”

That Medicaid reform calls for giving states block grants to tailor their Medicaid programs.

Out-of-pocket costs – copays and deductibles – also have gotten too high, Roe insisted.

“Average working people can’t pay $5,000 to $7,000 out of pocket … 60 to 70 percent of the uncollectible debt at Mountain States are people with insurance, and that’s never happened before. We can’t do nothing for these people,” Roe said. “I think Plan B is not an option. We have to pass this bill.”

The Congessional Budget Office (CBO) estimated the American Health Care Act would reduce federal deficits by $337 billion over the 2017-2026 period, mainly from reductions in outlays for Medicaid and from the elimination of the ACA’s subsidies for nongroup health insurance.

But CBO also said 14 million more people would be uninsured under the legislation than under current law.

“Most of that increase would stem from repealing the penalties associated with the individual mandate,” CBO reported. “Some of those people would choose not to have insurance because they chose to be covered by insurance under current law only to avoid paying the penalties, and some people would forgo insurance in response to higher premiums. Later, following additional changes to subsidies for insurance purchased in the nongroup market and to the Medicaid program, the increase in the number of uninsured people relative to the number under current law would rise to 21 million in 2020 and then to 24 million in 2026.”