Trump budget cuts ARC, other agencies helping region

The Appalachian Regional Commission helped extend Interstate 26 through Northeast Tennessee, provided assistance to Erwin when CSX closed its 175-acre train yard and paid for infrastructure to pipe clean drinking water to rural homes in the Telford and Little Milligan communities.

The president’s proposal, subtitled “A Budget Blueprint to Make America Great Again,” provides increases to defense spending and law enforcement while eliminating the ARC’s $120 million appropriation, $3 billion for the Community Development Block Grant program — used by rural communities to provide housing, build infrastructure and stimulate job growth — and a slew of other domestic agencies and programs.

“Programs like ARC and CDBG are very good at delivering infrastructure projects in those highly needed, low-income areas,” said Ken Rea, Deputy Director for Economic and Community Development for the First Tennessee Development District. “A lot of communities look at those programs as their bread and butter, and I’d hate to see that go away.”

