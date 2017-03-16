Boyd wants to be Tennessee's next governor

Boyd, a Republican, specifically noted he could do two things: Get Tennessee to that 55 percent goal of handing out college diplomas and make the state the number one destination in the Southeast for jobs.

“Neither of those missions are complete, and I can make sure we complete the mission,” Boyd told supporters during a campaign event held at Northeast State Community College.

Boyd served in Haslam’s cabinet as the state Commissioner of Economic and Community Development, and was the architect of the state’s Drive to 55 workforce development initiative, and the tnAchieves and Tennessee Promise scholarship programs to help more young people go to college.

The Drive to 55 percentage, said Boyd, now stands at 39 percent with a plan to get to that goal by 2025.

Tennessee, he also pointed out, has 17 rural counties defined as distressed by the federal government, including Johnson, Hancock and Unicoi counties in Northeast Tennessee.

“We’re only as rich as our poorest neighbors,” Boyd said.

Boyd also noted the opioid crisis would have his attention, in addition to improving Tennessee’s rankings in smoking and obesity.

“We cannot get health care under control until we take responsibility for our own health,” he stressed.

Kingsport Mayor John Clark introduced Boyd at the event, and pointed out he was attracted to his non-political ideas.

“I was very impressed with his listening skills and his caring about our four key customers: Our residents, our businesses, our developers and our visitors,” Clark said of Boyd.

Boyd indicated he will be using the rest of the year to travel the state and listen.

“I think every county, every home is a battleground, and I plan on visiting every home and every county … we’re not going to assume one place is any more important than the other,” he said. “We will be spending a lot of time in Northeast Tennessee.”

Boyd is the founder and chairman of Radio Systems Corp., headquartered in Knoxville. First started out of the back of his van, the company today produces over 4,600 pet products under brand names such as Invisible Fence, PetSafe, and SportDOG, and has grown to more than 700 employees worldwide with offices in seven countries, and revenues around $400 million. Boyd also owns Boyd Sports LLC, owner of the Tennessee Smokies Baseball team, the AA affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, and the Johnson City Cardinals, a rookie league affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals.

For more go to www.randyboyd.com.