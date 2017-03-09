One state legislator's abortion bill advances, another pushed back in House subcommittee

The House Health Subcommittee passed Jonesborough Rep. Matthew Hill’s “Tennessee Infants Protection Act” on to the full committee, while the “Heartbeat Bill” sponsored by Rep. Micah Van Huss, R-Jonesborough, was rolled to 2018 by a 5-4 vote.

Hill, a member of the subcommittee considering his bill, said the legislation aims to require doctors performing abortions to first assess fetuses’ viability starting at the 20th week of gestation and criminalizes abortions if it is determined to be viable. It also sets the 24th gestational week as the period when a fetus is viable, an important term in court precedent.

The 1973 U. S. Supreme Court case Roe v. Wade established that states could not put the interests of a fetus before those of a woman until the fetus could survive outside the woman’s body, or when it was viable. Medical practices and technology of the ’70s put that fetal viability point at 24 to 28 weeks, a period acknowledged by the court, but which also allowed for a case-by-case assessment of viability made by a pregnant woman’s physician.

