Constituents challenge Roe on health care, education, environment

Attendees arrived as much as three hours early and waited while bearing signs and armed with questions covering everything from health care to education and environmental concerns. While signs were not allowed in the courthouse, several people remained on the streets throughout the meeting, and an overflow push some of those who came to the town hall meeting to a different room on the lower level of the courthouse.

Johnson City residents Audra Schuppan and Jennifer Newhart arrived at the courthouse at 2 p.m. and waited until doors opened at 5 to snag a seat in the main courtroom, where Roe faced the crowd. Both women said they had a myriad of reasons for attending and a laundry list of questions they said they hoped the congressman would address.

“(Roe) is a longtime member of the community, he’s a family man, a father and a grandfather,” Schuppan said. “The fact that he’s invested and approved an individual to lead the Department of Education that has no background at all in (public) education, approves of guns on campus. ... I think that is a topic of discussion that we need to have more clarification of his standpoint,” she said in referring to Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

