Rep. Roe has held more than 40 in-person town hall meetings since serving as Congressman for the First District.

This event is free, open to the public and no tickets are required to attend. Parking will be available in the Courthouse parking lot after 5 p.m. Please note the use of cell phones is prohibited in the Courthouse.

WHAT: Roe To Hold Town Hall Meeting

WHEN: Monday, March 6, 2017

TIME: 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Greene County Courthouse

101 South Main Street

Greeneville, TN