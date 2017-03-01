Hawkins Commission picks Barker to fill District 6 vacancy

Hawkins County has seven districts, and each district is represented by three commissioners.

District 6's two other commissioners, Darrell Gilliam and Rick Brewer, were not united in their choice for Bailey's replacement.

Gilliam told the commission he had spoken to 207 constituents, and the majority of them expressed support for Barker.

"The people that I talked to in the 6th District told me she had run, she had campaigned, she had spent her money, she had run a clean race, and she deserved the opportunity to prove herself," Gilliam said. "They also told me if me, her and Rick Brewer didn't prove out, they could vote us out next year in 2018, and I agree with them."

Traditionally, a vacancy on the County Commission has been filled by the unsuccessful candidate who received the most votes in the most recent election, which in this case would have been Barker.

She finished behind Brewer in a special election held in March 2016 during the county primaries to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Rep. Gary Hicks.

Brewer told the commission he doesn't understand that tradition.

"I just feel like Mr. Darnell is the best qualified individual," Brewer said. "As far as (Barker) running, I understand in the past we've filled seats by the next vote getter, but I ask you, why do we do that? Why? Is it just a tradition?"

He added, "I was the top vote getter, and I look at that as the people chose me. It was a little bit different than our past elections because they voted for one person. Not three. Who's to say, if I had not been in the race, who would have won?"

Last month, the vote ended in a tie, and the resolution was carried over to the February meeting. During the January meeting, both Darnell and Barker addressed the commission.

Both were given an opportunity to speak again prior to Monday's vote. Darnell declined, but Barker did make some brief comments.

"I've been a resident of District 6 for 42 years, and talk about qualifications, I've been an active servant leader in Hawkins County for 20 years," she said. "I think that I can bring something to this board. I have the education, I have lots of contacts, I have lots of partners. I've worked with the education board, I've worked with the industrial board. There's probably not any of you all that I have not worked with."

Commissioners who voted for Barker included Gilliam, Stacy Vaughan, Dawson Fields, Dwight Carter, Glenda Davis, Robert Palmer, John Metz, Linda Kimbro, Charlie Newton, Syble Vaughan-Trent, Jeff Barrett and Eugene Christian.

Those who voted for Darnell included Brewer, Greg Fletcher, B.D. Cradic, Mark Linkous, Michael Herrell, Fred Castle and Danny Alvis.