Roe: Despite drama in D.C., Trump administration remains focused

Two of those distractions happened this week with the resignation of National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and President Trump’s pick for labor secretary, Andy Puzder, withdrawing his nomination.

“There’s a lot of drama up here, but when you meet behind the scenes, we’re going to stay focused, the president is going to stay focused on exactly what he said he would do,” Roe, R-Tenn., told reporters.

For instance, Roe said he met with Vice President Mike Pence on Monday to discuss Obamacare/Affordable Care Act (ACA) repeal and replace options.

“In eight years, I never spent an hour with the vice president,” Roe pointed out. “There’s going to be a great interaction with the House. … Mike Pence came from the House. … He’s got an office on the House side. That’s where we met him. I’ve got his phone number and his email (address). I’ve never had that before.”

Roe noted misinformation is being spread about what is going away within the ACA.

Provisions that are not being repealed are coverage for pre-existing conditions, allowing children to stay on their parents’ health insurance coverage and providing essential health benefits, according to Roe.

Roe stressed Humana announced it would pull out of all health insurance exchanges established through ACA for 2018 and beyond.

“Humana was the only insurer offering coverage through the ACA in 16 counties in the state of Tennessee,” he said. “Sadly, that means-one third of all the counties in my Congressional district now have no options for health care coverage under the ACA for 2018.”

Blue Cross is the only player in the Tri-Cities to get ACA coverage, he added.

“I think it’s going to get worse rather than get better,” Roe said of the ACA.

The challenge for Congressional Republicans, said Roe, is to create a new health insurance market.

As for news reports that the Trump campaign and Flynn interacted with Russia before a new presidential administration took over, Roe said he didn’t disagree with calls for an investigation.

“I don’t know what’s actually happened. All I have seen are the news reports,” Roe said. “I’m going to wait until the facts come in. … Did Gen. Flynn talk to somebody (like the Russian ambassador)? I don’t know whether he did or who he spoke to. I know this: If they didn’t have a warrant from the court, you can’t eavesdrop on somebody in this country. … He does have due process rights, and that’s a big deal. We’ll keep an eye on that.”