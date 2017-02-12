Roe: Trump is a cheerleader for America

“If you look around the country, there is more optimism than it has been in decades,” Roe, R-Tenn., told about 125 business leaders and elected officials at the Hawkins County Education Training Center. “Why? Mr. Trump was not my first choice, and you have pointed that out to me many times. … His cheerleading helped put the middle class back together.”

The Trump administration, said Roe, will follow through with promises such as tax reform, Obamacare/Affordable Care Act repeal and an infrastructure measure as fast as it can move.

“They want to be able to take tax reform and (have taxpayers) do it on a postcard, and essentially lower the rates … and have a one-time 10 percent tax and repatriate those (overseas) companies back into the country,” Roe explained. “When we do that, at least $100 billion to $200 billion could be leveraged and put into roads, water, sewer and bridges and infrastructure in this country. … We’re going to level the taxation for businesses in this country … and encourage businesses to come back and create jobs in America, which I believe they will do. They want to stay here if they can unless we create an environment that they cannot.”

Concerning the Affordable Care Act, Congressional Republicans have started the repeal process by using House and Senate rules, according to Roe.

“If you watch all this nonsense on TV that nothing is being done, it’s not true,” Roe insisted. “ … We know a lot of things (new Health and Human Services Secretary) Dr. (Tom) Price can do with an ink pen.”

Turning to issues faced by this year’s Tennessee General Assembly, state Rep. Gary Hicks Jr. talked about Gov. Bill Haslam’s proposed transportation funding reform measure featuring a seven-cent gas tax and other tax cuts.

“There are so many different proposals that have been presented and filed in the last couple of weeks,” Hicks, R-Rogersville, explained. “ … I think we realize there is a funding problem. The revenue we have right now going toward roads and building new projects are so far out, 20 years before we can get started … we’re trying to speed that process up … I’m going to listen to every proposal that’s being laid out there. … We’re going to figure out what’s best for (Hicks’) 9th House District.”

Both Hicks and state Sen. Frank Niceley, R-Strawberry Plains, also talked about the state’s strong financial position. Niceley pointed to state government’s ability to generate nearly $1 billion in recurring year-over-year revenue.

“That’s unbelievable,” he said. “A number of states are hopelessly in debt. They have nothing in their retirement funds. … I tell my Yankee friends, ‘We may not wear shoes, but we can gather money.’ … This is the second year we’ve had a billion-dollar surplus.”