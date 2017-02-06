NET prosecutors push for more funding, changes in laws

Three members of the Tennessee District Attorney General’s Conference recently visited the Times-News to again lobby for state lawmakers to allocate more money so prosecutors can add staff.

“We haven’t had, I don’t think, a major staff increase since 2008,” Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus said. “We’re hoping that economic times have improved. There are some things, we think, have changed to make our request.”

One thing that has changed is all district prosecutors must organize a Vulnerable Adult Protective Investigative Team — primarily to combat elder abuse — under a new law which took effect on January 1.

“That means every time a case is referred to law enforcement or adult protective services or the TBI (Tennessee Bureau of Investigation) or to our office, we have to review each one of those cases in our meetings and determine whether or not to prosecute,” Staubus said of the new law. “We’ve seen a huge increase in those referrals. … We think more cases will be reviewed and that will result in more prosecutions. There’s a whole lot of old folks and vulnerable adults out there. We’re hoping to reach them.

“We’re up to our eyeballs in crime already with the opioid problem, with the meth problem and the crack problem. Vulnerable adults is a new demographic of crime. It might be physical abuse, it might be sexual, or it’s largely financial, but we’re in charge. … That’s going to create a new load of cases on top of what we already have.”

First Judicial District Attorney General Tony Clark noted police departments get new personnel to fight crime, while prosecutors don’t.

“We’re not getting anything at all,” Clark stressed. “(Since I’ve been a D.A., we have gained maybe three or four attorney positions … when all these other agencies are doubling or tripling their numbers. That’s tripling the number of cases we’re handling, and we’ve stayed where we’re at. There are some districts that are worse off than others.”

Drug crimes, Staubus said, are driving up the case numbers.

“When people are addicted to drugs, they steal, they rob, they drive impaired, they neglect their pets and animals, they abuse their spouses. It’s one crime after another,” Staubus explained.

“We’ve got a big influx of methamphetamine now,” said Third Judicial District Attorney General Dan Armstrong.

“It used to be homemade,” Staubus said of the meth problem. “What we’re seeing now is coming from Mexico through gangs through Atlanta. … They can sell here and make more money. It’s greater strength, which means more addiction and overdoses. It means they are harder to deal with.”

In the area of violent crime, the three prosecutors don’t think the crime of rape should qualify for probation.

“It is really surprising. You can be placed on probation for rape,” Armstrong said. “There’s probably going to be a huge fiscal note to that, but if they have no prior history, (probation is) an option.”

They also believe aggravated burglaries shouldn’t qualify for judicial diversion and an expunged record.

“That’s a crime that can lead to so many bad results — home invasions, murder,” Staubus pointed out. “It’s a property crime, but when you talk to people whose homes are locked, whether it’s heirlooms or cash and money, when that home is invaded, there’s a really feeling of insecurity by people. … They just don’t think that record should be expunged.”

They also want jail inmates to be charged with an additional crime if they possess a cell phone in their cell.

“It’s a crime to take a cell phone into a jail, but it’s not a crime to possess a cell phone in the jail,” Armstrong said.

Staubus added: “There’s a lot of criminal activity that goes on inside the jail — threatening witnesses, setting up drug deals, and usually they have (a cell phone) for awhile before they are detected.”

“We’ve had them post on Facebook from the jail cell,” Armstrong said.

At the Northeast Correctional facility in Mountain City, guards confiscated more than 500 cell phones last year, according to Clark.

The three prosecutors also want to be able to carry firearms without a permit.

“We’re the chief law enforcement officer in our district, but we can’t legally carry firearms unless we have a permit,” Clark stressed.

Staubus further explained: “In some of the rural districts, there is no security at all in these smaller courthouses. … Our office is in a secure courthouse.”

For more, go to http://www.tndagc.com/