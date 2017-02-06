Griffith urges rural broadband expansion

“Internet access is critical to economic success in the 21st century. Unfortunately, families and businesses in too many rural areas of the country, including many parts of the 9th District, lack fast and reliable service,” Griffith said Friday.

“This can hold back business and job creation. Improving broadband connectivity is a piece of the puzzle for economic development in Southwest Virginia. I urge the new administration to prioritize broadband for rural areas as it delivers on its promise of a strong economy for all Americans.”

In their joint letter to Trump, Griffith and his co-signers tell the president that the “digital divide between rural and urban America is significant” and that many rural areas “lack sufficient broadband infrastructure to take advantage of this explosion of technology and economic possibility.”

“As you consider the parameters of your infrastructure proposal to Congress,” the letter reads in part, “we write to urge you to include investments that will bring the benefits of broadband connectivity to rural America.

“In the 21st century, high speed Internet access is no longer a luxury amenity, but rather an essential service for homes and businesses in this interconnected world. No other technology has produced as much innovation, competition and economic growth.”

The legislators tell Trump of their eagerness to work “with you and your administration to advance an infrastructure package that bridges America’s digital divide by ensuring essential broadband infrastructure in rural areas of our country.”