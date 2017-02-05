Locals voice strong support for President Trump

The Times-News recently reached out to its readers, via social media and through some brief, man-on-the-street interviews, to get their thoughts on the job Trump has done since taking the oath of office.

The results shouldn’t be surprising, considering the large margin by which Trump won among voters in our region. Most respondents stated support for the president.

We posted this request on the newspaper's Facebook page this past Tuesday afternoon: “The Kingsport Times-News wants to know what you think about the job President Donald Trump is doing so far. Please comment below with what you like or what you do not like. Note: your comments may be used for a news article written by staff of the Times-News. Thank you for your participation.”

Later in the week, a reporter spent about an hour talking to those willing to be interviewed in person “on the street” in downtown Kingsport.

In-person responses were overwhelmingly in support of President Trump.

As of noon Friday, the Facebook post had drawn 393 direct comments (892 including replies to those direct comments by other posters, and an additional 215 comments appeared on the timelines of the 21 readers who had shared the post). More people seemed willing to say they’re not happy with Trump online. But most voiced support for the president.

We also received a couple of phone calls from readers, including one from an 80-something area resident who said she had recently changed churches because she could no longer take what she described as an ongoing pro-Trump slant in sermons at her old church.

We obviously don’t have the space to print all those comments from Facebook, but below, along with the in-person interviews, are a selection of some of those comments from both sides. You can read them all online, and enter the conversation yourself if you’d like, at https://www.facebook.com/timesnews/.

APPROVE:

From comments on the newspaper’s Facebook page:

Dot Dishner: “Love what he is doing, should have been done a long time ago. I’m with him 100%.”

Natalie Dickenson: “I believe he has a genuine interest in the growth and well-being of our nation. I say give him a chance. He may be slightly unconventional but there is no room for growth if you are making decisions with a ‘because that’s how it’s always been done’ mindset.”

Bill Baskette: “He ran on the things he is implementing and that got him elected by a considerable margin. It is refreshing that he is following through on his promises. He has made some rookie political mistakes but he is a fast learner and will be better at that soon. Thumbs up to our president!”

Eric Lafollette: “I think he has done pretty good so far, also think he deserves a chance. If he don’t do a good job, then in four years we can go a different path.”

Thomas Adamsjr: “I think he is doing what should have been done 8 yrs ago let him do what is right for our country.God bless President Trump and the USA.”

Hannah Norris: “Well, I think he’s done well so far. No matter if you voted for him or even like him. He’s who we have for at least the next 4 yrs. Give the man a chance. He’s proven, so far, that he’s not all talk. He actually doing what he’s said during his campaign. Which is more than I can say about the last few presidents we’ve had. I wish that the American people weren’t so childish. We didn’t riot when our person didn’t win. Grow up America!”

Pam Wiggins: “I am proud to say I voted for President Trump. He is taking the proverbial bull by the horns and righting this sinking ship. I think he is making great strides. I see great things in store for the country and I feel we are finally heading in the right direction.”

From on-the-street interviews:

“I say leave him alone and let him do his job,” said Jackie Winegar, a truck driver from Kingsport. “The ones we’ve had in there before never did what they said. He’s standing up for what he said. I’ve got no problems so far.”

Amy Hiner of Kingsport agreed.

“I think he’s a good man and he has promised what he’s going to do.”

Justin Hines is a young African-American from Knoxville who works at Wendy's. Though Hines didn’t vote in the last election, so far, he has nothing against the new president.

“He is doing stuff for the betterment of the people, but at the same time he’s doing some things against the people too. It depends on who you are,” Hines said.

Though her husband and many of her friends voted for Trump, Amber Taylor, branch manager at Tennessee Title Loans, did not, saying she’s not much into politics.

“I guess he’s doing a fine job. A lot of my friends voted for him and think he’s doing an excellent job,” Taylor said.

A common theme among participants in the "man-on-the-street" interviews was that President Trump is doing exactly what he said he would do during the campaign.

“I think he’s done good so far. He’s just made a lot of other people mad,” said Wendy Berry of Kingsport. “He said he would protect us and he started doing that too. I don’t see why everybody’s in an uproar. Overall, I’m pretty pleased with the job.”

Cathy Williams, a retired teacher from Kingsport, thinks Trump is doing a great job and is pleased with Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch.

“We need some conservatives on (the bench),” Williams said. “I think (Trump) has done exactly what he said he was going to do. He’s making news and I think he’s going to be a force to be reckoned with.”

Jonathan Bolton is a disabled veteran originally from New Mexico, but is now living in the Model City. Bolton said Trump’s detractors need to give the president a chance.

“I think he’s doing a decent job. Some of the stuff is not going over well with people, but he just got into office and we’ve got to give it time,” Bolton said. “I think the media misconstrue the information being sent out and twist it to look worse than what it is. He’s got a lot of stuff to help the country, not hinder it. No one’s really trying to give him a chance.”

DISAPPROVE

Not everyone the Times-News spoke to on the street this week is on the Trump train.

“I think it’s terrible,” said Zachary Whitson of Mooresville, N.C., who was in the Model City last week visiting his sister. Whitson, who is self-employed, said his sister would likely lose her health insurance under a Trump administration.

“He’s incompetent, he’s simply out for himself, and I think he’s destroying the traditions we’ve had politically for the past 200 years,” Whitson said. “I think there’s no telling where he’ll leave us. It’s all about his ego and his persona. I would never vote for him.”

From comments on the newspaper’s Facebook page:

Stephen Arnold, in part: “I think banning refugees and green card holders based on religious belief is wrong. I don’t feel comfortable about the replacement ideas of how to replace the ACA. He stated that those with preexisting conditions could still get coverage and that’s not been the case in a lot of ideas that have been stated. I don’t like that we’re planning to build a wall on our southern border. We have walls, they dig tunnels. That wall is going to cost us taxpayers how much?”

Andrea Dexter Horton: “He’s a total joke!! He doesn’t care about the country or helping out the American people his main concern is his businesses and himself. He’s childish, spiteful and is making quick hasty decisions without thinking about the consequences or long term effects.”

Duane Frye: “He is rushing things. He needs to consider the needs of the American people first. He should keep religious bias out of government. Too self centered for my liking.”

Arielle Sprinkle Brents: “I’m disheartened by his actions during this short time. I’m worried at who he has advising him and what direction they will take the country. I’m also highly concerned with the influence Russia holds over him.”