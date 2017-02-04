Roe: Immigration order isn't a Muslim ban

“The idea that’s being pushed around the country that it is a Muslim ban, that’s absolutely incorrect,” Roe, R-Johnson City, said. “The largest Muslim countries in the world aren’t banned. Indonesia is the largest Muslim country in the world. Their citizens aren’t banned from the country. Neither is Eygpt or Saudi Arabia. The Obama administration had been targeting these countries where ISIS said they would use immigration to infiltrate this country and do us harm. I think a temporary ban is good.”

Roe pointed out FBI Director James Comey said he couldn’t vet all refugees.

“Are there people out there you would like to see taken care of?” Roe asked. “Absolutely, but our country is the most generous in the world for immigration, where a million people legally immigrate to this country every year. Twenty percent of the growth in population in this country is due to immigration.”

Roe also was good with fresh sanctions being placed on Iran.

“Iran is the largest state sponsor of terrorism in the world. We know that,” he said. “I have no problem with those sanctions. As a matter of fact, I hope they increase the sanctions.”

Roe insisted Congress has had a busy week, but that’s been overshadowed by the immigration order and Trump’s nomination of Judge Neil M. Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Republican-controlled Congress, Roe said, is getting rid of the rulemaking done by the Obama administration. One, the Stream Protection Rule, would have killed more coal jobs, according to Roe.

Roe also addressed why Congress is being so methodical in repealing and replacing Obamacare, also known as the Affordable Care Act.

Lawmakers, said Roe, have to do one thing at a time, like getting rid of the personal mandate requiring health insurance coverage and putting in health savings accounts.

“If it was as simple as an up or down vote, we would already have a bill out there,” he pointed out.

Congressional Republicans are looking to the leadership of U.S. Rep. Tom Price, Trump’s nominee for Health and Human Services secretary, to get the process rolling, said Roe.

Roe said Price, however, is under political attack from Democrats.

“I’ve known Tom Price for 10 years now,” Roe told reporters. “He’s one of the best friends I’ve had in Congress. He’s a decent, honorable man in this place. ... They accuse him of being crooked. ... Dr. Price said, ‘How do I get my good reputation back?’ They know better and they’re doing it for nothing but political gain, period.”