Griffith applauds stream rule resolution

Griffith voted in favor to disapprove the federal Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement (OSM) “Stream Protection Rule” under the terms of the Congressional Review Act (CRA). The resolution of disapproval passed the House of Representatives by a vote of 228-194.

“When the unnecessary, costly and job-killing ‘Stream Protection Rule’ was issued in December, I vowed to fight it with every tool available,” Griffith said. “I am pleased that a majority of my colleagues in the House joined the fight by supporting this resolution of disapproval.”

Griffith said when the Senate approves the resolution — a safe bet in a Republican-controlled Congress — “and the president signs it, the Office of Surface Mining will be unable to put forward this rule or one similar to it in the future. This outcome would put bureaucrats on notice they cannot impose ineffective, costly, overreaching regulations without engaging at the state and local levels and expect the people’s representatives to go along.”

Griffith referred to National Mining Association estimates that as many as 78,000 coal mining jobs would be lost if the rule is implemented, and a total of 281,000 lost jobs when including fields related to the mining industry, 190,000 of those in the Appalachian region alone.

Griffith said the U.S. Department of the Interior also determined that virtually all coal mines still operating in the U.S. have no off-site impacts and that current rules provide for successful land restoration following mining operations.

According to a Conressional Research Service analysis of the Congressional Review Act, Congress has 60 legislative days after an agency submits a final rule to overturn it. Both chambers of Congress must pass a joint resolution in that 60-day period.

Unlike most other legislation, a CRA resolution cannot be filibustered in the Senate. The joint resolution would then go to the Oval Office for the president’s signature or veto.