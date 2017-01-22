Vaughan named Hawkins Budget Committee chairman

Vaughan, who had previously served as committee vice chairman, replaces former chairman Shane Bailey, who resigned from the commission last month to focus more attention on his family and his new job at Rogersville City School.

Committee member Glenda Davis initially nominated Bob Palmer to serve as vice chairman, but Palmer declined. Davis then nominated Eugene Christian.

Palmer nominated Jeff Barrett, and the final vote was 3-3 with Davis, Vaughan and Christian voting for Christian; and Palmer, Linda Kimbro and Barrett voting for Barrett.

Vaughan said it was a very difficult decision because they are both equally qualified. Ultimately, Vaughan voted for Christian because he has been on the Budget Committee longer.

There was no tiebreaker because Bailey’s resignation leaves the Budget Committee without a representative from District 6.

Two commissioners currently representing District 6 including Darrell Gilliam and Rick Brewer.

The third District 6 commissioner will be appointed to complete Bailey’s term during Monday’s County Commission meeting, after which one of those three members will be appointed to represent District 6 on the Budget Committee.

The Budget Committee agreed Tuesday to postpone appointment of the vice chairman until the District 6 representative is appointed.

Barrett and Christian are each in the third year of their second term on the County Commission.

Vaughan has been elected four times to the commission (2002, 2008, 2010, and 2014) and served as Budget Committee vice chairman since 2010.

He has also served as chairman of the Public Safety Committee and Airport Committee and as chairman of the board for the University of Tennessee’s Agriculture Extension Office in Hawkins County.

Among his other credentials, Vaughan has served on the board of Hawkins County’s Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC); he’s been a member of the Stanley Valley Volunteer Fire Department for 29 years and fire chief for the past eight years; serves on the board of directors for the Tennessee County Commissioners Association (TCCA) representing 33 counties in Tennessee; and serves on the board of directors on the Tennessee County Services Association.