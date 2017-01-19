Scott citizens express concern to Griffith about repeal of ACA

The group of 13 citizens made their voices known to Cody Mumpower, a field representative for Rep. Morgan Griffith. Mumpower was holding staff traveling office hours for Griffith, R-Va., in Scott County Thursday morning at the Scott County Community Services Building.

Mumpower listened and took notes while nearly every citizen present discussed aspects of the Affordable Care Act that would directly affect them if repealed. Topics discussed ranged from rural health care and black lung benefits to pre-existing conditions and Medicare.

Twin Springs’ Craig Miano, a coal miner for 38 years who suffers from black lung disease, wanted answers from Griffith on what he is doing to protect coal miners.

"The coal miners have not seen, I haven't seen, the first thing he's done to help coal miners generally speaking and also when it comes to getting black lung benefits," Miano said. "Black lung benefits are the most difficult in the nation to get and to qualify for."

Black lung disease, also known as coal worker’s pneumoconiosis, is a malady that affects coal miners and others who work with coal. It is caused by long exposure to coal dust. The dust progressively builds up in a miner’s lungs and cannot be removed by the body, which leads to inflammation, fibrosis and sometimes necrosis.

Last week, Griffith introduced a bill in Congress that would save the black lung provisions even if the ACA is repealed. He said at the time, through a press release, he thought it would be wrong to take away the benefits.

Miano, who wore oxygen and ran out of breath easily while talking, said he was worried that if the ACA is repealed, miners will return to the "dark days" when they had to fight through the court system to get benefits.

He also felt insulted by Griffith and Mumpower for not being able to speak with Griffith face-to-face. Miano said he could not remember the last time Griffith had been in the county. Mumpower asked for Miano's information and promised a face-to-face meeting for the retired miner.

Peggy Matthews of Dungannon is self-employed and currently receives insurance through the ACA marketplace. She said if the repeal takes place, millions will become uninsured, including her. She told Mumpower she was very concerned about what a repeal would do to rural health care in the county.

"Rural health clinics and hospitals in Southwest Virginia would be greatly challenged to keep their doors opened and people will need to drive further distances to receive health care if Obamacare is repealed," she said. "Rural health facilities are operating at very thin margins already because Virginia doesn't have an expanded Medicaid program."

Melody Reeves of Dungannon is also self-employed and worried about the repeal of the individual mandate while keeping the more popular parts. She made the case to Mumpower that in order to keep the parts of the law most people want, the unpopular parts need to be kept as well.

She compared the individual mandate to the law requiring everyone to purchase auto insurance. She said everyone having auto insurance benefits everyone and keeps costs down.

"Private insurers are not in the business of providing coverage for everyone," she said. "They are in the business of, as they state, of avoiding risk."

She said "cherry picking of the ACA" would result in 18 million people losing their insurance immediately and a 25 percent increase in premium costs and cited the Congressional Budget Office, a non-partisan office, for those figures.

Margaret Falin, a retired teacher from Gate City, worried about the fate of Medicare recipients like herself if the ACA is repealed. She said the Medicare Part A trust fund would lose solvency if the plan is repealed and Medicare enrollees would face higher deductibles and premiums.

Chuck Shuford of Dungannon was concerned about what a repeal of the ACA would do to people with pre-existing conditions. He was denied insurance in the early 2000s because of glaucoma.

He had a question for Griffith.

"If the ACA is repealed, how does Mr. Griffith propose to protect individuals with pre-existing conditions who will lose the insurance they currently have or who will be unable to get insurance for reasons such as job change, divorce or relocation?"

Linda Miano, a disabled woman from Twin Springs, worried about the cost of drug prices rising. She has been on medications for asthma and epilepsy since she was a child. She said without her current medications she would not be alive today.

"Right now with the Affordable Care Act and I'm now on Medicare, I am able to afford my medications without worry," she said. "The stress of not having to worry about my medications that affects my health has helped me greatly. But if they repeal the Affordable Care Act, what do persons like myself do?"

Logan Norton, a student at East Tennessee State University who is from Copper Creek, told Mumpower young people in the 9th Congressional District struggled to find employment, and he worried about how much more difficult it would become for young people to obtain health insurance.

He asked how Griffith could find it "morally acceptable" to repeal the ACA and place such an unnecessary burden on young Americans. He also wondered where Griffith has been hiding.

"Why, when the constituents are being faced with this life or death situation, can we meet face-to-face with staff, but never the congressman himself?" he asked. "We need to see Mr. Griffith in this district and we deserve it as his constituency."