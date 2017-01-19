Memo to Wellmont and MSHA: Time to get political

It was a business decision made by two longtime rivals who finally realized they were in a health care arms race that neither of them would win.

But now, if that merger is going to happen in Tennessee, it appears the cards both health care providers will have to play are political ones.

Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) Commissioner John Dreyzehner’s recent statement agreeing with the Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) position that the merger would result in less competition for health care services in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia is a game changer. I didn’t see that coming.

As a result, the Certificate of Public Advantage (COPA) application to make the merger happen in Tennessee has gone back to reset mode.

But the two systems have political insiders in Nashville who can advocate for the merger.

One is state Sen. Rusty Crowe, R-Johnson City, who chairs the Senate Health and Welfare Committee. Any legislation TDH wants to move its department forward will have to go through his committee. Crowe, who is a contract employee at MSHA, could be a legislative blocker or deal maker.

Another is Elliott Moore, MSHA’s top lobbyist. She is an experienced government relations specialist who knows her way around Capitol Hill. She used to work for former MSHA President and CEO Dennis Vonderfecht, who in my view hated losing more than he liked winning. Both have protected MSHA’s turf against Wellmont in the past. I have been told that Vonderfecht never would have done this merger, but MSHA plays to win in Nashville — period.

And then there are our individual state lawmakers who represent us. State Rep. Gary Hicks, R-Rogersville, is on the House Health Committee. I would bet all or some of them are asking Dreyzehner for a meeting to find out what it will take to get him behind this merger.

Dreyzehner is no stranger to our region, having served several years as the director of a multi-county health district here, but he hasn’t fully explained why he’s siding with the FTC in this matter.

Also, both Wellmont and MSHA haven’t laid out what “additional information” they need to put in the COPA application to make it complete.

It’s clear the merger is in trouble — based on Dreyzehner’s statement — but it’s not dead yet. The FTC is playing similar offense against the Virginia portion of the merger with the Virginia Department of Health.

The COPA law specifically states the COPA applicants have to demonstrate “clear and convincing evidence” that benefits outweigh “any disadvantages attributable to a reduction in competition.”

Wellmont and MSHA obviously haven’t accomplished that task.

Still, for the Tennessee portion of the merger to be resurrected, there has to be some behind-the-scenes action that isn’t part of the COPA application.

Hank Hayes covers business and politics for the Times-News. You can reach him at: hhayes@timesnews.net.