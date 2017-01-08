Will Tenn. bathroom bill come back? GOP lawmakers look ahead to start of legislative session

What could possibly take them off course?

Maybe a perceived anti-LGBT bathroom bill.

That legislation — affecting school facilities — was pulled last year by state Rep. Susan Lynn, R-Mt. Juliet, who said she wanted further study on the issue.

A similar bill, HB 2, passed in North Carolina last year requiring citizens to use the public facility that corresponds with their “biological” gender.

Media reports indicate HB 2 caused a negative economic impact of more than a half-billion dollars, with the NBA pulling its All-Star Game from Charlotte and the NCAA relocating basketball tournament games from the state.

A business coalition called Tennessee Thrives appears to be asking lawmakers not to bring the bill back.

“We believe that when our state is welcoming to all people — regardless of race, sex, national origin, ethnicity, religion, age, disability, sexual orientation or gender identity — our businesses and our communities win,” the coalition said in a prepared release.

State lawmakers from the Kingsport area, during a recent visit with members of the Times-News Editorial Board, indicated they did not know if the bathroom bill legislation will be reintroduced.

“People look at what happened in North Carolina and the big fight over there and say, ‘We don’t want that coming here’ although the core constituents in this district think it’s very common sense that males use male facilities and females use female facilities,” Rep. Bud Hulsey, R-Kingsport, said of the legislation.

Another potential contentious issue could be whether lawmakers raise Tennessee’s 21.4-cents per gallon gas tax — which hasn’t gone up since 1989 —– to pay for a multimillion-dollar backlog in unfunded transportation projects. A proposal from Gov. Bill Haslam’s administration to address the backlog should come out soon, lawmakers said.

“My biggest concern on a gas tax is Middle Tennessee,” said Sen.-elect Jon Lundberg, R-Bristol. “Growth in Nashville/Davidson County is exploding, and they have infrastructure needs. They want light rail, mass transit, etc. My biggest concern is a gas tax should be for roads and bridges. We don’t need to be spending money on trains in Nashville.

“I don’t think we have severe issues now. Will we in three to five (years)? We could.”

Rep. Gary Hicks, R-Rogersville, said he’s heard some lawmakers might be developing an alternative proposal.

“Maybe have an offsetting tax, something revenue neutral. ... I’ve heard (a possible gas tax hike) will be less than 10 cents,” he noted.

For years, Lundberg has claimed the state loses millions of federal highway dollars because lawmakers won’t approve his so-called “Pass the Bottle” bill to outlaw open alcohol containers in vehicles.

“In Tennessee, you can drink alcohol in a car,” Lundberg said. “You can pass a state trooper and toast him with a beer because we don’t have a law against an open container of alcohol. Because of that, we lose between $9 million and $17 million a year in federal funds. One version of the pushback is, ‘I can’t tailgate on the way to UT football games.’ I heard about this bill when I was first elected 10 years ago, and I thought it would be an easy one to pass because it’s nonpartisan, it saves lives and frees up federal monies. ... Logically, it still defies me. Statistically, it cuts down on drunk driving and accident fatalities.”

Rep. Timothy Hill said he’s working with Lundberg on a bill for the Tri-Cities Airport Authority to help raise up to $20 million to grade its southside airfield where its Aerospace Park job-producing aviation development initiative is taking shape.

Airport officials are considering asking its stakeholders — Northeast Tennessee cities and counties — to support the project financially.

“It’s an absolute game changer for our region,” Hill, R-Blountville, said of the project.

Rep.-elect John Crawford, R-Kingsport, said one bill he is working on would incorporate Blountville, the county seat of Sullivan County, so it can be eligible to receive grants.

Hulsey said he would like to see more state funding for local jails. “It hurts county taxpayers to fund all of that all of the time,” he said. “It costs about $900,000 a year more to keep people on death row than in the general population.”

Lundberg, in closing the meeting, insisted lawmakers are in a position to succeed.

“I think the big picture is great ... in the grand scheme of things, we have issues that are pretty minor,” he concluded. “We have a budget with a billion dollar surplus. We have a Triple-A bond rating. We have roads that are paid for. We have a pension fund that’s fully funded and a Rainy Day Fund with three-quarters of a billion dollars in it. K-12 education is growing and doing well. We have two years of free college. So this environment is good. In a broad case, that’s a really good environment to work in. I hope we don’t do anything to stray off that track.”

The 110th General Assembly will convene on Tuesday.

For more go to www.capitol.tn.gov.