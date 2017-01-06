Tri-Cities' plea to lawmakers: Don't back de-annexation

That was among the policy proposals pitched by local government leaders from Kingsport, Johnson City and Bristol, Tenn., during an annual legislative breakfast held at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Last year, state Rep. Mike Carter, R-Ooltewah, filed a bill that would have allow annexed residents in a handful of cities — including Kingsport and Johnson City — to organize and hold de-annexation referendums.

Carter branded the cities as “egregious” annexers.

But his bill was sent to a Summer Study Committee, and the legislative battle could start all over again when the General Assembly convenes next week.

The Tri-Cities, in its Joint Legislative Policy (JLP) wish list delivered to lawmakers, attempted through a video to demonstrate that cities are the “economic engines” of the state.

“(Cities) attract businesses and industries, and people, residents and tourists,” Kingsport Mayor John Clark stressed. “Those are all important because they drive revenue for our cities so cities in turn can provide the services our citizens want and need.”

De-annexation, Clark added, would hurt a city’s ability to pay down debt. “It removes the taxable base from our cities,” he said of de-annexation. “It makes our population and tax base smaller. That equates to less revenue and less services. … Where’s the revenue going to come from when de-annexation occurs? … Then they have to charge the existing homeowners and taxpayers more money to cover that debt.”

The JLP wish list asked lawmakers to give cities the right to annex non-contiguous territory — a right given in Williamson County in 2015 — plus clarify existing annexation law to identify qualified voters entitled to participate in an annexation referendum.

In the most recent fiscal year, the Tri-Cities got more than $2.7 million in revenue from the Hall Income Tax, but it’s being phased out by the legislature.

With that happening, the Tri-Cities also asked for tax relief by raising or eliminating the single-article tax cap on major purchases; the ability to enact a local option restaurant privilege tax; and a local option fuel tax.

A local option restaurant tax, said Johnson City Mayor David Tomita, would allow non-residents to give the cities revenue.

The wish list also sought a repeal of state law allowing counties to appropriate one-time expenditures to county schools without sharing those funds with city schools.

“It’s only fair that when a county spends tax dollars on education, it’s only fair that money go to city schools as well,” said Mayor Chad Keen of Bristol, Tenn.

In public safety, the Tri-Cities asked lawmakers for tighter restrictions on pain clinics distributing opioids.

“There is a drug epidemic in our area,” Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus insisted. “We’re at the top of the country in several categories. One is meth. … One time the real danger was the manufacturing of meth. … Now it’s being imported and it’s stronger and more lethal. … But the problem I want to talk to you about today is Suboxone. … Crime is being driven by drug addiction for the most part. People steal, rob, beat up people, abuse animals and children, and kill … all because of addiction. And the No. 1 addiction is opioid addiction.”

At the end of the JLP wish list was a request to reform transportation funding, as there have been calls to raise Tennessee’s 21.4-cent-per-gallon gas tax.

“We support all efforts to enhance funding for roadway maintenance, whether by increasing the gas tax, the vehicle registration fee, a combination of these two, or other funding options,” the JLP document said.